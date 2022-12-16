ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Operation Santa issues last call for toy give away

COOS BAY, Ore. — Operation Santa makes a final call to active service members and veterans to pick up their free Christmas gifts. Registered families are asked to attend the last pick up Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1810 Monroe Ave Unit H. Last week,...
SWOCC community health care courses aimed at easing worker shortage

COOS BAY, Ore. — As hospitals struggle to provide care amid shortages of health care workers, there are new offerings on the South Coast to close the gap in care. Starting in January, class will be in session for Southwestern Oregon Community College's community classes, and they're putting a special focus on offering new health care courses.
