Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Operation Santa issues last call for toy give away
COOS BAY, Ore. — Operation Santa makes a final call to active service members and veterans to pick up their free Christmas gifts. Registered families are asked to attend the last pick up Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1810 Monroe Ave Unit H. Last week,...
nbc16.com
Saving Grace holds reduced-fee adoption event to give every pet a home for the holidays
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is hoping to see all animals find their 'fur-ever' home this holiday season. In efforts to make that dream a reality, the adoption center has reduced adoption fees; all dogs are now available for just 50 dollars, cats and kittens are available for 25 dollars.
nbc16.com
SWOCC community health care courses aimed at easing worker shortage
COOS BAY, Ore. — As hospitals struggle to provide care amid shortages of health care workers, there are new offerings on the South Coast to close the gap in care. Starting in January, class will be in session for Southwestern Oregon Community College's community classes, and they're putting a special focus on offering new health care courses.
Comments / 0