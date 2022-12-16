ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Indiana lawmakers drafting bill to ramp up public health services

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are working on legislation to expand the services offered by county health departments. Earlier this year, a commission formed by Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana needs to significantly ramp up public health funding to meet the national average. It called on state lawmakers to spend an additional $240 million a year.
INDIANA STATE
wymt.com

Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19

Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
104.1 WIKY

State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok

Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Alfalfa cubes recalled after 45 horses die

MANZANOLA, Colo. — Horse owners are being warned not to feed their animals select lots of alfalfa cubes after dozens of horses have either gotten sick or died. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes. The recalled alfalfa cubes were distributed to feed stores and co-ops in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. However, they may have been distributed further.
COLORADO STATE
Fox 59

Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana

We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Impact of storm on small businesses. Impact of storm on...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas

We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest …. Central Indiana is...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana to see lowest gasoline use tax in months

INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana drivers saw the highest December gasoline use tax on record, they will see some relief at the pump. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for January. The calculation shows the rate starting January 1 will be 19.9 cents, down from 23.3 cents in December.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Storm forecast gives central Indiana small businesses the chills

INDIANAPOLIS — For central Indiana small businesses, it is a lump of coal. The weather forecast Thursday night into Friday morning is rain with rapidly dropping temperatures which may freeze on area roads. Snow and extreme cold temperatures will follow. This is expected to cause all sorts of havoc for shoppers in the last two-and-half days before Christmas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Ensemble trends are pointing towards a low pressure track further to the NW. More consistency is needed to increase confidence, but this would lead to warmer temperatures and rain intitially on Thursday. Stay tuned for continued updates as the event nears. #INwx https://t.co/fmvP5UuHtc. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking,...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE

