Greenville, NC

WNCT

Christmas gas prices: What to expect locally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the holiday season and people are heading out of town. Dec. 16: How gas prices have changed in the last week AAA wants to remind people to avoid busy travel times. It’s projected that about three million drivers are going to be on the roads from December 23 to January […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison

A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County …. A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Title 42 and how it impacts ENC. Title 42...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Wayne Hardee Law Firm helps families through donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wayne Hardee Law Firm is making sure over 100 needy families don’t go without presents this Christmas. There were 500 families nominated as part of the Wayne Hardee Christmas Cheer Donation. Out of those families, 125 were randomly chosen. After going out and buying presents for those in need, staff from […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wilson County man gets inspiration from son to win big jackpot

WILSON, N.C. — Joseph Gardner Jr. of Wilson uses inspiration from his son to pick his lucky numbers. It paid off when a $1 Cash 5 ticket delivered a $120,000 jackpot. “I’ve been playing a combination of my son’s birthday and the sports jersey numbers he used to wear,” Gardner said. Gardner, 60, matched all […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local organizations spread awareness during Universal Human Rights Month

December is Universal Human Rights Month, and local organizations are promoting the importance of human rights for everyone, regardless of who you are. Local organizations spread awareness during Universal …. December is Universal Human Rights Month, and local organizations are promoting the importance of human rights for everyone, regardless of...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU to help children with cerebral palsy and brain injuries

East Carolina University’s College of Allied Health Science is welcoming children from across the US to participate in their HABIT Program. ECU to help children with cerebral palsy and brain …. East Carolina University’s College of Allied Health Science is welcoming children from across the US to participate in...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern’s Sampson named NCPreps Defensive Player of Year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Preps All-State high school football team has a few familiar faces from Eastern North Carolina on it. New Bern High School senior defensive tackle Keith Sampson Jr., who will play his college ball at Florida State, was named Defensive Player of the Year in a vote by sportswriters […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kinston police investigating shooting that injures man

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Saturday. Police responded to the 1200 block of Tower Hill Road at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man, Jashon Mitchell, 20, with multiple gunshot wounds, which were non-life-threatening. He was transported to ECU Health […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU baseball ranked No. 20 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina garnered its first preseason national ranking of the 2023 campaign Tuesday morning as Collegiate Baseball slotted the Pirates at No. 20 in its Fabulous 50 Preseason Poll. ECU has appeared in the last five Collegiate Baseball preseason polls and in the top 25 in the last three. The Pirates were […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

One person killed in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting Sunday night. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers began “life-saving measures” on KalaniJoseph Keoho. Keoho was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Havelock 19-year-old wanted in robbery turns himself in

HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) — Havelock police were looking for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in an armed robbery. Sevon Jamiem Godette of Havelock was charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was wanted after police said he took part in a robbery at Woodfield Cove Apartments. Police report Godette […]
HAVELOCK, NC

