Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
Kinston native Vivan Howard’s creation Viv’s Fridge comes to New Bern, Raleigh
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston native and chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows like “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” is expanding her smart refrigerator program that she started earlier this year. Now, they are expanding to Raleigh and New Bern. The new locations include outside Wine Authorities‘ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin […]
Christmas gas prices: What to expect locally
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the holiday season and people are heading out of town. Dec. 16: How gas prices have changed in the last week AAA wants to remind people to avoid busy travel times. It’s projected that about three million drivers are going to be on the roads from December 23 to January […]
Onslow County man’s wife ‘started freaking out’ after $100,000 win
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A trip to the movies turned into a hefty payday for one lucky Onslow County man. After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks of Hubert stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and discovered a $100,000 prize. “My wife was scratching the ticket and then her […]
A rezoning request for an area in Winterville shocks many during Monday's Pitt Co. BOC meeting
Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison
Wayne Hardee Law Firm helps families through donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wayne Hardee Law Firm is making sure over 100 needy families don’t go without presents this Christmas. There were 500 families nominated as part of the Wayne Hardee Christmas Cheer Donation. Out of those families, 125 were randomly chosen. After going out and buying presents for those in need, staff from […]
Jacksonville homeless shelter preparing for winter, increase in number of people
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One community’s local homeless shelter is taking precautions for cold weather. Onslow Community Outreach’s homeless shelter is prepared to add more cots and sleeping bags to account for a larger number of homeless individuals unable to be outside during the low temperatures. The outreach has called this their “white flag” shelter. […]
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
Rocky Mount police said the women were eating at Applebee's at 1120 N Wesleyan Blvd.
Wilson County man gets inspiration from son to win big jackpot
WILSON, N.C. — Joseph Gardner Jr. of Wilson uses inspiration from his son to pick his lucky numbers. It paid off when a $1 Cash 5 ticket delivered a $120,000 jackpot. “I’ve been playing a combination of my son’s birthday and the sports jersey numbers he used to wear,” Gardner said. Gardner, 60, matched all […]
Local organizations spread awareness during Universal Human Rights Month
First-ever air and drone show sign of big things to come to Washington, Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wright Brothers took flight for the very first time on the Outer Banks 119 years ago Saturday. On the anniversary of that flight, a unique event was held at the Washington Warren Airport. The airport’s first-ever Washington-Warren Air & Drone Show honored the flying accomplishments of the Wright Brothers and […]
ECU to help children with cerebral palsy and brain injuries
Jacksonville resident concerned by police response time after overdose incident
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A call to 911 was placed in Jacksonville on Monday evening. The phone call to the police in Jacksonville was made because of a drug overdose that happened in Hardee’s fast food restaurant on Western Boulevard. Employees at the Hardees said it took over an hour for the police to respond […]
New Bern’s Sampson named NCPreps Defensive Player of Year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Preps All-State high school football team has a few familiar faces from Eastern North Carolina on it. New Bern High School senior defensive tackle Keith Sampson Jr., who will play his college ball at Florida State, was named Defensive Player of the Year in a vote by sportswriters […]
One student taken to hospital after car crashes into Pitt County school bus
BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into the back end of a Pitt County Schools bus on Tuesday. Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Tom McClellan told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the crash happened to school bus No. 438 at 1850 NC Hwy. 33. […]
Cooper commutes sentences, issues pardons of forgiveness for cases in Wayne, Edgecombe counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The sentences of six people were commuted on Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper. That includes people in cases that took place in Wayne and Edgecombe counties. Pardons of forgiveness were also issued to four others, including one for a crime that happened in Wayne County. The pardons and commutations were issued […]
Kinston police investigating shooting that injures man
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Saturday. Police responded to the 1200 block of Tower Hill Road at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man, Jashon Mitchell, 20, with multiple gunshot wounds, which were non-life-threatening. He was transported to ECU Health […]
ECU baseball ranked No. 20 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina garnered its first preseason national ranking of the 2023 campaign Tuesday morning as Collegiate Baseball slotted the Pirates at No. 20 in its Fabulous 50 Preseason Poll. ECU has appeared in the last five Collegiate Baseball preseason polls and in the top 25 in the last three. The Pirates were […]
One person killed in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting Sunday night. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers began “life-saving measures” on KalaniJoseph Keoho. Keoho was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune […]
Havelock 19-year-old wanted in robbery turns himself in
HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) — Havelock police were looking for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in an armed robbery. Sevon Jamiem Godette of Havelock was charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was wanted after police said he took part in a robbery at Woodfield Cove Apartments. Police report Godette […]
