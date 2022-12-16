ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shabazz scores 26, San Francisco routs No. 25 Arizona St.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and San Fransico routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils’ nine game winning streak. The Sun Devils lost for just the second time this season. They were off to their best start since the 2017-18 season and had entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since its No. 23 ranking on December 7, 2020.
WATCH: Dan Lanning puts a perfect cap on eventful Ducks’ signing day

You ever have a long, very successful day of work that you feel proud of? Maybe you had a big presentation, or there was an event that you were planning for, grinding it out for weeks on weeks in order to be prepared, and you ended up crushing it after all was said and done. When that happens, you feel like blowing off some steam, don’t you? That appears to have been the case for Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning after what will go down as one of the best signing days in school history on Wednesday. Lanning orchestrated a recruiting palooza...
