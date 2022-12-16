Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rise in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus continued to climb Tuesday, rising by nearly two dozen in West Virginia. Officials reported 225 people were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, up from 203 the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The hospitalizations include 30 people in intensive care (up four) and 13 people on ventilators (up three).
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was initially issued by authorities in Ohio for twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted Monday before 10 p.m. According to the attorney general’s office said, one of the missing boys was located at Dayton International Airport on Tuesday before 6 a.m. Officials are...
59News Anchors join Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for Shop with a Cop
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department held its annual Shop with a Cop at the Walmart in MacArthur to help kids in the county do just that. They also got a little help from some familiar faces. It marked the return to in-store shopping due to the pandemic. For the past two years, the […]
W.Va. hospitalizations related to COVID-19 top 200 again - first time since Sept. 30
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 200 again for the first time since Sept. 30, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations on Monday at 203 – up 16 from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in intensive care and 10 were on a ventilator. The last time coronavirus-related hospitalizations topped 200 was on Sept. 30, when the state agency said there were 210 hospitalized.
1 Dead After SUV Crashes Into Amish Buggy In Ohio
Another person was also injured in the accident.
Fire Fighter Injured Fighting House Fire In Garrett County
Damage from the fire is $500,000. House Fire on Kathys Way, McHenry, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McHenry, Md (KM) One fire fighter suffered non-life threatening injuries while fighting a house fire in Garrett County early Monday morning. At around 1:11 AM, personnel were dispatched to...
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,207; no deaths in last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 19, 2022, there are currently 1,207 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,661 attributed to COVID-19.
Is a front license plate required in West Virginia?
Exceptions to this rule include truck tractors and road tractors designed and constructed to pull trailers or semitrailers.
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
These are the top-rated Airbnbs in West Virginia
If you're looking to stay in an Airbnb in almost heaven West Virginia, here is a list of the top-rated listings in the state in each major category.
Justice Issues State of Preparedness for All 55 Counties; Marsh Discusses New COVID Variant
West Virginia Governor JIm Justice issued a state of preparedness, during Tuesday's COVID press conference, for all 55 counties for the winter storm expected to hit the state later this week. "It's winter time so we expect snow and we expect cold weather and we absolutely need a white Christmas,"...
Remember West Virginia’s liquor laws when planning for Christmas
If you're waiting until the last minute to go shopping for your Christmas party this year, keep in mind that you won't be able to buy liquor on Christmas Day in West Virginia.
West Virginia woman receives sentence in fatal crash
ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTRF) – A woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash and leaving the scene, reports WTAP. Court documents report Cana E. Turner, of Sisterville, was charged September 19, 2021 with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. The crash, on September 17, […]
In West Virginia, HIV Outbreak Persists as Officials Push Back Against Containment Efforts
This story was originally published by KHN. Brooke Parker has spent the past two years combing riverside homeless encampments, abandoned houses, and less traveled roads to help contain a lingering HIV outbreak that has disproportionately affected those who live on society’s margins. She shows up to build trust with...
When are WV’s monster festivals in 2023?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Somehow, we’re only a few days away from the new year, and a new year means another round of one of the best traditions in West Virginia — monster festivals. It’s not uncommon for these festivals to attract thousands of visitors from across the state and even across the county, so […]
Active COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase Friday as health officials reported four more virus-related deaths in West Virginia. The state’s active case total moved to 1,160, up 132 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 430 new positive cases for the day.
'Shawshank Redemption' Escape Attempt Recreated By Virginia Trespasser — Kind Of
Authorities say that a wanted suspect did his best "Shawshank Redemption" impression to avoid being apprehended in Virginia after crawling through more than 150 feet of drainage pipe before being taken into custody. Wadah Mahgoub, 22, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit that...
National Diving Comes To W.Va. And Environmental Justice Concerns On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from Justin Nobel, an investigative reporter covering the oil and gas industry in Appalachia. Inside Appalachia host Mason Adams caught up with Nobel, who has been writing about health and environmental justice concerns at a facility in eastern Ohio that processes radioactive oilfield waste.
West Virginia gas reaches pre-Ukraine invasion prices
West Virginians, and most of the U.S., are actually seeing gas prices drop to lower than last year and from before the price spike when Russia invaded Ukraine.
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?. A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday...
