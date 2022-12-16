ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

Related
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rise in West Virginia on Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus continued to climb Tuesday, rising by nearly two dozen in West Virginia. Officials reported 225 people were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, up from 203 the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The hospitalizations include 30 people in intensive care (up four) and 13 people on ventilators (up three).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. hospitalizations related to COVID-19 top 200 again - first time since Sept. 30

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 200 again for the first time since Sept. 30, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations on Monday at 203 – up 16 from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in intensive care and 10 were on a ventilator. The last time coronavirus-related hospitalizations topped 200 was on Sept. 30, when the state agency said there were 210 hospitalized.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

Fire Fighter Injured Fighting House Fire In Garrett County

Damage from the fire is $500,000. House Fire on Kathys Way, McHenry, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McHenry, Md (KM) One fire fighter suffered non-life threatening injuries while fighting a house fire in Garrett County early Monday morning. At around 1:11 AM, personnel were dispatched to...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman receives sentence in fatal crash

ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTRF) – A woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash and leaving the scene, reports WTAP. Court documents report Cana E. Turner, of Sisterville, was charged September 19, 2021 with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. The crash, on September 17, […]
SAINT MARYS, WV
WBOY 12 News

When are WV’s monster festivals in 2023?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Somehow, we’re only a few days away from the new year, and a new year means another round of one of the best traditions in West Virginia — monster festivals. It’s not uncommon for these festivals to attract thousands of visitors from across the state and even across the county, so […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase Friday as health officials reported four more virus-related deaths in West Virginia. The state’s active case total moved to 1,160, up 132 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 430 new positive cases for the day.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?

(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?. A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy