Investigation into harassing text messages to Upstate women expands
An investigation continues to grow after several Upstate women have received harassing anonymous text messages. The investigation began in Greenville County last week and expanded to Oconee County, Monday.
FOX Carolina
One charged, one wanted following shooting in Buncombe County that killed two
FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people were charged after two victims were found dead inside a vehicle Monday morning. Deputies said the two victims were found shot inside a car parked at a gas station on Mills Gap Road. The victims...
golaurens.com
County Council approves $19 million in projects slated for Laurens County
County documents indicate that $19 Million is to be invested by businesses in the economic future of Laurens County. Agreements to finalize one deal and to get two others rolling were presented at the County Council’s Tuesday meeting - normally, the council meets twice a month but the Dec. 27 meeting is cancelled with its proximity to Christmas.
Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Greenville Co.
A death investigation is underway in Greenville County after a person was found shot dead Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Homicide investigation underway in Greenville County
Rhiannon, a 7-year-old girl battling Langerhans cell histiocytosis, is getting a wish come true!. A group of seniors in Greenville are celebrating the holidays with a decorating contest. Deputies investigate deadly fire in Travelers Rest. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Extreme cold weather...
2 dead in early morning Buncombe Co. shooting
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
WYFF4.com
Man found dead at Augusta Road address in Greenville, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot and killed Monday morning at a business on Augusta Road, in Greenville County, officials said. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said a death investigation was being conducted at 6400 Augusta Road, near White Horse Road Extension, after a person was reportedly shot.
Homicide investigation in the Upstate
A homicide investigation is currently underway in the Upstate. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 10:30 to a 911 report of a shooting victim at 6400 Augusta Road.
Drug and weapon charges against Upstate man
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Marty Allen Crawford was arrested Friday following a defective equipment traffic stop.
Woman arrested for bringing gun to Abbeville HS game
One person was arrested Friday after attempting to bring a gun to a basketball game at Abbeville High School on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department said.
Victim identified in fatal Augusta Road shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to the report of a shooting on Augusta Road near White Horse Road in Greenville around 10:30AM Monday.
Man dies in fire in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest. Deputies said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road. In a neighborhood where residents said it’s typically quiet, Darlene Hoffman, who lives on Locust […]
WYFF4.com
Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
FOX Carolina
Wife of Upstate Trooper critically injured in hit-and-run gives update of his condition
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of an Upstate Trooper critically injured in a hit-and-run back in October, is opening up about his recovery journey. One thing we have learned is that God never sends evil or bad to teach us but instead He does bring good out of a bad situation. He has continued to bless us through this tragic event and we continue to be amazed by this community and the support they have shown us. We hope that the viewers and public understand the weight of our thankful hearts.
FOX Carolina
17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles in bedroom
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was arrested after deputies found multiple drugs and a gun in the teen’s room. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by a deputy from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office requesting deputies assistance regarding an issue on Renwick Road on Monday, Dec. 12.
WYFF4.com
Man faces murder charge after woman shot, killed at Spartanburg County hotel, deputies say
An Upstate man has been charged after a woman was shot at a hotel and later died, officials said. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Venecia Miranda Woodruff, 49, of Spartanburg, died in surgery at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Monday night. He said an autopsy revealed one gunshot wound.
FOX Carolina
I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported. Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol. By 1:30...
WYFF4.com
Victim identified in Greenville County barn fire
A man was found dead in a barn fire in Travelers Rest, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the fire happened on Dec. 18 on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. The coroner says that Leon McDaniel, 76, was found inside of the barn and...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
