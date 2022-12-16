ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
golaurens.com

County Council approves $19 million in projects slated for Laurens County

County documents indicate that $19 Million is to be invested by businesses in the economic future of Laurens County. Agreements to finalize one deal and to get two others rolling were presented at the County Council’s Tuesday meeting - normally, the council meets twice a month but the Dec. 27 meeting is cancelled with its proximity to Christmas.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Homicide investigation underway in Greenville County

Rhiannon, a 7-year-old girl battling Langerhans cell histiocytosis, is getting a wish come true!. A group of seniors in Greenville are celebrating the holidays with a decorating contest. Deputies investigate deadly fire in Travelers Rest. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Extreme cold weather...
WYFF4.com

Man found dead at Augusta Road address in Greenville, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot and killed Monday morning at a business on Augusta Road, in Greenville County, officials said. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said a death investigation was being conducted at 6400 Augusta Road, near White Horse Road Extension, after a person was reportedly shot.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest. Deputies said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road. In a neighborhood where residents said it’s typically quiet, Darlene Hoffman, who lives on Locust […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Wife of Upstate Trooper critically injured in hit-and-run gives update of his condition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of an Upstate Trooper critically injured in a hit-and-run back in October, is opening up about his recovery journey. One thing we have learned is that God never sends evil or bad to teach us but instead He does bring good out of a bad situation. He has continued to bless us through this tragic event and we continue to be amazed by this community and the support they have shown us. We hope that the viewers and public understand the weight of our thankful hearts.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles in bedroom

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was arrested after deputies found multiple drugs and a gun in the teen’s room. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by a deputy from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office requesting deputies assistance regarding an issue on Renwick Road on Monday, Dec. 12.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported. Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol. By 1:30...
WYFF4.com

Victim identified in Greenville County barn fire

A man was found dead in a barn fire in Travelers Rest, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the fire happened on Dec. 18 on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. The coroner says that Leon McDaniel, 76, was found inside of the barn and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy