TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain, sleet, snow or 20 below, Kansas weather has a mind of its own and the Topeka Zoo has announced modified hours to prepare. With a major winter storm on the horizon and expected to impact the area, the Zoo said it has updated its Zoo lights hours. On Thursday, Dec. 22, it said it will be closed due to anticipated travel conditions and freezing temperatures. Friday and Saturday, it will remain open but the weather may change that.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO