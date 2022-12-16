Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka Zoo to close Zoo Lights, modifies schedule ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain, sleet, snow or 20 below, Kansas weather has a mind of its own and the Topeka Zoo has announced modified hours to prepare. With a major winter storm on the horizon and expected to impact the area, the Zoo said it has updated its Zoo lights hours. On Thursday, Dec. 22, it said it will be closed due to anticipated travel conditions and freezing temperatures. Friday and Saturday, it will remain open but the weather may change that.
WIBW
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center hosts special event for Ukrainian Families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opened its doors for a private event made special for Topeka’s Ukrainian families on Monday. “Tonight we’re hosting a children’s festival. December 19th in the Ukraine is St. Nicholas day and that’s a time to celebrate children and families and recognize what our local Ukrainian friends are going through,” says President and CEO of The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, Dene Mosier.
KVOE
WEATHER: Emporia, Lyon County announce warming shelter locations, Sheriff’s Office mentions policies for stuck vehicles
With brutal winter conditions expected Thursday and Friday, the city of Emporia and Lyon County have announced a quartet of warming center locations. The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Law Enforcement lobbies will be two of the locations. Pets will be welcome if the owner can control them. First...
WIBW
Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
WIBW
First responders have message ahead of life-threatening cold conditions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wind chills are forecast to be as cold as 40 degrees below zero Thursday and Friday mornings. When it’s that cold it doesn’t take long for a trip outside to become dangerous. “Exposure to the temperatures that we’re going to have can be life-threatening...
WIBW
Helping Hands to offer, take donations for free cat shelters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will offer free Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters and serve as a donation drop-off point. Helping Hands Humane Society, at 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that it will serve as a drop-off and pickup location for Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters.
Topeka prepares for snowstorm, extreme cold
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is warning people of the incoming snowstorm and dangerously cold temperatures. Mayor Mike Padilla, City Manager Stephen Wade and other leaders are holding a press conference Tuesday to inform the public of the city’s response plans.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
WIBW
Sole Reason hands out sneakers to Boys and Girls Club
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka non-profit brightened the holidays for one group of kids. Sole Reason handed out brand new sneakers at the Topeka Boys and Girls Club Tuesday afternoon. The group also welcomed Kansas Heavyweight Champion John “Iron Man” Cantrell to take some pictures with kids, while Topeka Chamber President Curtis Sneden performed some magic for them.
WIBW
LED lights could be affecting your signals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Holidays close in and lighted displays adorn many homes, they may have an unexpected side effect on your homes. While holiday lights are an honored tradition, many have switched to brighter and more eco-friendly LED lights in recent years. While they make for an improved display, 13 NEWS Engineer Aaron Edwards has explained the potential issues that come with the newer lights.
WIBW
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
WIBW
Topeka church takes visitors back in time to first ever Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is celebrating this holiday season with a journey back in time to the very first Christmas. For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church held their Bethlehem Experience, which is an immersive interactive experience designed to recreate how the world looked when Jesus was born in the 1st century.
WIBW
Topeka-area churches offer Christmas Eve services on Saturday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On what may be one of the coldest Christmas Eves in recent memory in the Topeka area, many local churches will open their doors nonetheless for special services throughout the day on Saturday. The projected high temperature on Saturday is 15 degrees, but that won’t stop...
How to take on the Artic Blast when it hits Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a rain/snow mix moves in, artic air will soon be following.With wind chills potentially dropping as low as below 35 this week, it’s important to be prepared. The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency plan in place. “Do you have anything that will provide power to your home?” said John […]
WIBW
Helping Hands Humane Society gives furry friends holiday treat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) helped give pets awaiting adoption a holiday treat, gifting them with food different than what they’re used to as well as a new toy. 13′s Melissa Brunner, Doug Brown, Jared Broyles and Alyssa Miller joined in on the...
WIBW
Seaman cancels early release day to end semester
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
WIBW
Southwest Topeka’s McClure Rd. closes due to water main break
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McClure Rd. in southwest Topeka has been closed due to a water main break. The City of Topeka says on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, that the south leg of McClure Rd. is completely closed at SW 32nd St. City staff indicated that a water main break...
WIBW
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus certain offices that perform essential functions. As the county has been placed under a Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday to Thursday night, Aaron Mays, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners chair, has declared that all county government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, except for offices fulfilling essential functions.
WIBW
Salute: Meet Topeka’s Hope Dealer, Rachel Holthaus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crumbl Cookies opened it’s doors in May earlier this year. Part of the Cumble brand is Crumble Cares. How can Crumble be generous with it’s famous cookies?. “I met our neighbor here at Buckle and she said you need to contact Rachel,” said Chante...
