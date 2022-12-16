Read full article on original website
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
cpr.org
The weather outside will be frightful on Thursday in Colorado
Get your blankets and layers ready — Thursday is going to be a cold one. The Front Range will see some of the coldest weather it has seen in decades, according to the National Weather Service. Starting Wednesday night, highs across Colorado are expected to stay within the single...
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
KKTV
Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft Hotel
Aloft Hotel, downtown DenverPhoto byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) After housing people experiencing homelessness since April 2020 at a cost of more than $16 million, Aloft Hotel downtown likely will cease operation as a non-congregant homeless shelter by the end of April.
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
cpr.org
Boulder County exposes jail inmates’ Social Security numbers
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office published the Social Security numbers of multiple inmates in the county jail on its website, CPR News learned on Tuesday. The personal identifying information was included in daily lists of hundreds of inmates that are published on the sheriff’s website. Emily Katsiyannis, who...
Meth residue found in bathroom air ducts of Boulder Public Library closes main location
The Boulder Main Library was closed on Monday for environmental testing after methamphetamine residue was found in the air ducts of six bathrooms, according to a release.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US
If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren't that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that's what a new study shows.
cpr.org
Sunshine wildland fire: Evacuations ordered in Boulder County due to structure fire
There were no significant changes in the fire as of Tuesday morning. An emergency evacuation order is still in effect for Pine Brooke Hill and near Seven Hills in Boulder County as of Tuesday morning. Boulder officials last issued an update about the fire around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters believed the fire was 25 percent contained Monday night, with 200 people working to contain the fire. While wind and fire conditions died down Monday evening, safety officials did not expect to ease all mandatory evacuation orders overnight.
Fire under Wadsworth bridge closes WB I-70 in Arvada
A fire that started under the Wadsworth bridge forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Arvada Sunday. All but one lane reopened to traffic.
[BREAKING] Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations in part of Boulder
–––––– According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, a wildfire has sparked in Sunshine Canyon. Few details are available, but mandatory evacuations are underway. The wildfire is in the area of 29000 Block of Sunshine Canyon, with the map below showing information about evacuations....
Ridiculously cold weather in Colorado starts Wednesday night. What to expect.
Beginning Wednesday night, an arctic airmass will bring bitterly cold temperatures to north central and northeast Colorado through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Driver clocked going 103 mph in Boulder
Boulder police are reminding everyone to drive safely this holiday season after catching one driver going 40 mph over the speed limit.
cowboystatedaily.com
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
Westword
Social Sightings: Six Restaurants Closing Soon
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. For fans of the local dining scene, there's nothing worse than missing...
cpr.org
Meet the first homeowner to rebuild and move back after the Marshall fire
The night her home burned in the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history, Jessica Carson of Louisville committed to rebuilding. “I didn’t see any other choice,” Carson said. “I love Louisville. I want to stay in Louisville. With the shortage in homes after the fire, finding another home was going to be very challenging … It was sit down and cry, or just move forward.”
