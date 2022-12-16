ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 The Point

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

The weather outside will be frightful on Thursday in Colorado

Get your blankets and layers ready — Thursday is going to be a cold one. The Front Range will see some of the coldest weather it has seen in decades, according to the National Weather Service. Starting Wednesday night, highs across Colorado are expected to stay within the single...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KKTV

Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
PUEBLO, CO
cpr.org

Boulder County exposes jail inmates’ Social Security numbers

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office published the Social Security numbers of multiple inmates in the county jail on its website, CPR News learned on Tuesday. The personal identifying information was included in daily lists of hundreds of inmates that are published on the sheriff’s website. Emily Katsiyannis, who...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Sunshine wildland fire: Evacuations ordered in Boulder County due to structure fire

There were no significant changes in the fire as of Tuesday morning. An emergency evacuation order is still in effect for Pine Brooke Hill and near Seven Hills in Boulder County as of Tuesday morning. Boulder officials last issued an update about the fire around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters believed the fire was 25 percent contained Monday night, with 200 people working to contain the fire. While wind and fire conditions died down Monday evening, safety officials did not expect to ease all mandatory evacuation orders overnight.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Westword

Social Sightings: Six Restaurants Closing Soon

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. For fans of the local dining scene, there's nothing worse than missing...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Meet the first homeowner to rebuild and move back after the Marshall fire

The night her home burned in the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history, Jessica Carson of Louisville committed to rebuilding. “I didn’t see any other choice,” Carson said. “I love Louisville. I want to stay in Louisville. With the shortage in homes after the fire, finding another home was going to be very challenging … It was sit down and cry, or just move forward.”
LOUISVILLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy