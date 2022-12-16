Janesville fire officials are looking into the cause of Friday afternoon’s deadly house fire on the city’s west side. Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious. Firefighters responded a little after 1:00 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive to find the home ablaze and occupants trapped inside. Firefighters entered the home and found two occupants. One died at the scene, and the other died at the hospital. Neighbors say the deceased were a mother and daughter. The Medical Examiners Office will be responsible for releasing their names.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO