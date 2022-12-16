ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Janesville sees outdoor recreation industry increase, along with rest of state

Wisconsin saw a record year when it comes to the outdoor recreation industry, and Janesville is following suit. Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout says they saw great growth in outdoor recreation, and when they did their rebranding in 2018 they wanted to highlight all the great outdoor options Janesville has.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Beloit Health earns level three trauma rating

Beloit Health System has once again earned a level three trauma classification, which would be the highest in the county. Executive Director Tami Scarpetta says a level three trauma center includes 24 hour immediate coverage, a comprehensive quality assessment program, continued trauma education, and is involved in community outreach. Scarpetta...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Visit Beloit conducts youth sports facility study

Visit Beloit has teamed up with local youth organizations and Huddle Up Group to develop conceptual ideas for future sports facilities in Beloit. Director of Sales and Servicing Matt Bosen says the Huddle Up Group is a nationally recognized leader in youth sports feasibility studies, and they’ll be sharing the results at a presentation in early January.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Crash leads to weapon charge for Beloit man

A 28-year-old Beloit man is facing a number of charges after a weekend single vehicle crash in Janesville. Police responded to the 300 block of East Racine Street about 4:00 o’clock Saturday morning for a traffic accident. Officers say Brock R. Chance was driving westbound on East Racine Street, lost control, and slid into a fire hydrant. Police say Chance remained at the scene and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. Chance was also arrested on charges including Operating after Revocation, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Police say he was already on probation for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, which involved his use of a firearm.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Two dead after house fire

Janesville fire officials are looking into the cause of Friday afternoon’s deadly house fire on the city’s west side. Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious. Firefighters responded a little after 1:00 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive to find the home ablaze and occupants trapped inside. Firefighters entered the home and found two occupants. One died at the scene, and the other died at the hospital. Neighbors say the deceased were a mother and daughter. The Medical Examiners Office will be responsible for releasing their names.
JANESVILLE, WI
etxview.com

2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say

Two people have died from a home fire Friday in Janesville, authorities said. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Friday, Janesville fire and police personnel responded to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for a report of a residential fire with visible flames and trapped occupants, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check

UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Violent Weekend in Winnebago County

AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON: On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately. 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 800. N. Court Street when two passengers fled on foot. One of the passengers, a 16-year-old male,. was located after a...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy