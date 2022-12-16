Read full article on original website
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
wclo.com
Crash leads to weapon charge for Beloit man
A 28-year-old Beloit man is facing a number of charges after a weekend single vehicle crash in Janesville. Police responded to the 300 block of East Racine Street about 4:00 o’clock Saturday morning for a traffic accident. Officers say Brock R. Chance was driving westbound on East Racine Street, lost control, and slid into a fire hydrant. Police say Chance remained at the scene and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. Chance was also arrested on charges including Operating after Revocation, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Police say he was already on probation for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, which involved his use of a firearm.
Child trapped in Rockford house fire fighting for life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-year-old is in serious condition after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire on Lapey Street Sunday night. According to the Rockford Fire Department, at 11:04 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene, at 3021 Lapey Street, to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor window of the house. A […]
wclo.com
Two dead after house fire
Janesville fire officials are looking into the cause of Friday afternoon’s deadly house fire on the city’s west side. Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious. Firefighters responded a little after 1:00 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive to find the home ablaze and occupants trapped inside. Firefighters entered the home and found two occupants. One died at the scene, and the other died at the hospital. Neighbors say the deceased were a mother and daughter. The Medical Examiners Office will be responsible for releasing their names.
OSF HealthCare ceasing LifeFlight air ambulance services in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony will no longer fly its emergency air ambulance helicopter from its Rockford hangar. The hospital said Friday it would be discontinuing the use of its LifeFlight hangar at the Chicago/Rockford International Airport. The hospital said over the next several months, it will be “exploring options” to secure […]
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
etxview.com
2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say
Two people have died from a home fire Friday in Janesville, authorities said. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Friday, Janesville fire and police personnel responded to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for a report of a residential fire with visible flames and trapped occupants, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.
Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire at a home in Janesville killed two people Friday afternoon, city officials said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive just before 1:15 p.m. An initial report said flames were visible and people were trapped inside, according to a news release. When firefighters got to the scene,...
FBI offering $10K reward for suspected serial Culver's robber in Wisconsin
The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial Culver's robber in Southern Wisconsin.
Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check
UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
Rayshawn Smith sentenced to life for murder of Ashley Hardin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, 46, was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin. Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence. Officers learned during […]
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Violent Weekend in Winnebago County
AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON: On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately. 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 800. N. Court Street when two passengers fled on foot. One of the passengers, a 16-year-old male,. was located after a...
CBS 58
‘She died surrounded by love': Family of Racine nurse killed in DUI crash urges drivers to make smart decisions
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Dec. 12, Racine police said a 21-year-old man made the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence. And on Tuesday, Dec. 13, one family’s life was changed forever. According to a criminal complaint, Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez was...
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
