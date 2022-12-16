Read full article on original website
Related
fordmuscle.com
PRI 2022: Aviaid Presents Their Ford FE External Wet Sump Kit
Aviaid Competition Oil Systems has developed several applications for their G-Line of budget dry-sump oiling systems. These units are available for varied Chevrolet, Chrysler, Honda, and Ford engine designs. Most specifically, at the 2022 Performance Racing Industry show, the Aviaid team fielded questions about their external wet sump kit for the Ford FE 427 engine.
fordmuscle.com
Are Your Truck’s Batteries Ready For Winter Weather
If you live in an area that realizes temperatures cold enough to freeze the you-know-what off of you-know-who, then you practice the yearly ritual of getting your truck ready for winter. For many folks, that means plugging in the block heater at night, the addition of anti-gelling additives to fuel, and even ensuring the engine’s coolant has a sufficient level of freeze protection. But when was the last time you did anything to help protect your batteries?
fordmuscle.com
We’re Giving Away A Complete Set Of RC Components Wheels!
At Ford Muscle Magazine we spend a lot of time at car shows, racing events, and cruises. So naturally we know how much a set of wheels can offset the appearance of a car in a good way. Removing your stock wheels for a set of aftermarket wheels can offer the end user the benefits of weight reduction and cleaner aesthetics. RC Components knows this quite well and has introduced a new line of wheels dubbed the Street King with the first design being the Bandit. We saw how good these wheels looked in person and decided we not only wanted a set for our next project car, but we also wanted to team up with RC Components to give a set of these amazing wheels away to one lucky winner!
fordmuscle.com
PRI 2022: Meziere’s WP200 Water Pump Makes Maintenance A Breeze
Anybody that’s built or worked on a race car has a special place in their heart for parts that make maintaining the vehicle easier. Meziere Enterprises has developed its WP200 series water pump with cooling system maintenance in mind. These pumps make it easy to fill your cooling system without having to worry about air bubbles.
fordmuscle.com
What I Learned Today With Jeff Smith — Carb Storage With Pump Gas
When you work on multiple engines for dyno testing and other automotive adventures, carburetors can often end up sitting around in storage for long periods before they are once again called on to perform. We’ve had problems with some of our carburetors that were generally caused by pump gas remaining in the float bowl that eventually evaporates.
Comments / 0