At Ford Muscle Magazine we spend a lot of time at car shows, racing events, and cruises. So naturally we know how much a set of wheels can offset the appearance of a car in a good way. Removing your stock wheels for a set of aftermarket wheels can offer the end user the benefits of weight reduction and cleaner aesthetics. RC Components knows this quite well and has introduced a new line of wheels dubbed the Street King with the first design being the Bandit. We saw how good these wheels looked in person and decided we not only wanted a set for our next project car, but we also wanted to team up with RC Components to give a set of these amazing wheels away to one lucky winner!

1 DAY AGO