Bullies in white coats? 'Too many' health care workers experience toxic workplaces, studies show
Doctors, nurses and others may be trained to treat patients with compassion and respect, but too many are treating each other — meaning their colleagues — with disrespect, studies have found.
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can now prescribe hormonal birth control in 20 states
Pharmacists are taking a more active role in prescribing hormonal contraceptives—a trend applauded by women who welcome easier access to birth control and sanctioned by a growing number of states, according to two separate studies scheduled for presentation at the ASHP (American Society for Health-System Pharmacists) Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition in Las Vegas.
CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth
OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise
Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
Detransitioner, experts issue warning over American Girl pushing gender transitions: 'Protect your daughters'
American Girl prompts outrage from detransitioners, parents and media personalities over book marketed to 3 to 12-year-old girls that encourages them to "change" their bodies if they feel uncomfortable as a female.
Vice
Motherhood according to three trans parents
Rishi Sunak’s transphobia has arisen as swiftly and as disagreeably as his arrival into office. Earlier this month, it was reported that the 2010 Equalities Act will be reviewed in order to define gender as ‘biological sex’, thus limiting trans peoples’ access to single-sex spaces, including toilets and rape crisis centres. Conveniently preceding this month’s austerity announcements, the flames of the culture wars are being stoked once more and again, trans people have become pawns to distract from unpopular Tory policies. Quelle surprise.
The 'Great Resignation' Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing...
MedicalXpress
One in ten Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth
Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatized by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labor and birth, or after the baby is born, it's called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers.
MAP: Mississippi makes it uniquely hard for low-income new moms to get health care
Low-income women in Mississippi have less access to health care in the months after giving birth than their counterparts in every state except Wyoming. Mississippi and Wyoming are now the only two states in the country that have neither expanded Medicaid eligibility to low-income working adults, nor extended postpartum Medicaid coverage for new mothers beyond 60 days after birth, according to data compiled by the health nonprofit KFF.
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
New York’s unique paid family leave policy which may now include stillbirth
Paid family leave in New York may expand to include stillbirth in an unprecedented and unique move in the U.S. Paid family leave has majority bipartisan support.
verywellfamily.com
Doulas Can Improve Health Outcomes for Pregnant People With Medicaid
Medicaid coverage of doulas in New York, California, and Florida improved birthing outcomes, study shows. Pregnant people who used doulas had fewer inpatient hospital admissions during pregnancy, lower odds of cesarean delivery, lower overall costs, and less likelihood of having babies with low birth rates. According to the Centers for...
What doulas can teach us about disasters: A conversation with Maybelline Valenti
Maybelline Valenti has always been the go-to friend who knows about a pregnancy before the partner does. Valenti is also aware of the disinformation around childbirth within the Latino community. As a young mother she moved away from her family in Venezuela to start a new life in Lee County, Fla., and understands the experience of feeling alone while adjusting to motherhood. “It’s hard to navigate—dealing with the family [aspect] and dealing with new systems,” she said.
