Mexico says U.S. 'satisfied' with GM corn ban postponement
MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's decision to postpone a planned ban of genetically modified (GM) corn purchases from the United States until 2025 was deemed satisfactory by the U.S. government, Agriculture Minister Victor Villalobos said on Tuesday. The neighboring countries have been at loggerheads over the Mexican decree,...
CBOT soybeans firm, South American weather in focus
CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Tuesday as analysts watch drought-hit Argentina after much-needed rains, though dry conditions persist. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract gained 17-3/4 cents to settle at $14.78-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT January soymeal firmed $3.30 to $452.40 a ton while January soyoil futures added 1.64 cents to end at 66.05 cents per lb. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 1.750 million tonnes in December, according to grain export agency ANEC, down from 1.772 million tonnes forecast last week. * Brazil's soymeal exports could reach 1.523 million tonnes in December, ANEC said, down from 1.599 million tonnes in last week's forecast. * Soybean imports to the European Union during the 2022/2023 marketing year fell to 5.06 million tonnes by December 18, down from 6.08 million tonnes during the same period last year, according to official EU data. Soymeal imports dropped to 7.36 million tonnes, vs. 7.47 million tonnes a year ago. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
GRAINS-Rains in drought-hit Argentina pressure CBOT grain, soy futures
Rain showers crossed Argentina on Friday, Saturday -firm. Recession fears add pressure to markets, analysts say. U.S. sells corn to Mexico, soy to unknown buyers - USDA. CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures slid on Monday after beneficial rains hit Argentina's drought-stricken agricultural zone, analysts said.
Seedmaker Corteva cuts U.S. jobs while exiting Russia
CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Seeds and pesticides company Corteva Inc will eliminate U.S. jobs next year, as its exit from Russia reduces demand for its commercial sunflower seeds produced in California, the company said on Monday. Corteva will cut 51 positions from a Woodland, California facility, run by its...
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher, improved South American weather caps gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some of last session's losses, although improved weather in key parts of Argentina and Brazil limited the upside potential in prices. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on...
CBOT soybeans settle lower on beneficial rains in Argentina
CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday after crop areas in drought-hit Argentina received needed rains over the weekend, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract ended down 19-1/4 cents to settle at $14.60-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT January soymeal sank $13.90 to $449.10 a ton while January soyoil futures jumped by 1.05 cents to end at 64.41 cents per lb. * Rain showers crossed Argentina on Friday and Saturday, bringing needed moisture to just over half its corn and soy area, Commodity Weather Group said. * Before the showers, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that rainfall had not been enough for successful planting of soybeans after an extended drought. * The United States faces competition for export business from South America, where fresh harvests will begin in about a month or so. * In demand news, exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
UPDATE 1-WTO chief rebukes countries over stalled fishing negotiations
GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization chided countries for failing to make headway on negotiations covering fishing and agriculture because of infighting over who should lead them. The WTO broke a multi-year deal-making drought in June by clinching a series of agreements at a...
UPDATE 1-World Bank green lights $1 bln loan for Colombia's energy transition
BOGOTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The World Bank Board on Tuesday approved $1 billion in financing for Colombia to help the country accelerate its energy transition, promote sustainable land use, and build resilience in the face of climate change, it said in a statement. The loan will support a reform...
CBOT wheat closes lower with corn, soybeans
CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished lower with corn and soy on Monday as worries about the global economy weighed on grain markets, analysts said. * Beneficial rains in Argentine crop areas over the weekend also hung over the markets, traders said. * A major Argentine grains exchange last week cut its wheat production forecast for the 2022/23 season by about 3% due to poor weather including drought. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 5 cents to settle at $7.48-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures ended down 1/2-cent at $8.43-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat shed 1-1/4 cents to close at $9.08-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. HRW wheat futures were underpinned by concerns about potential winterkill damage to the crop in the U.S. Plains from cold weather, analysts said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago)
CBOT Trends-Soy down 7-10 cents, corn down 3-5 cents, wheat down 2-5 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 5 cents a bushel. * Wheat seen weaker for the fourth...
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn fall on recession fears; wheat firms
* Soybeans, corn fall on recession fears grip world markets * Wheat firms on escalating Russia-Ukraine war (Updates prices, adds comments, background) By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures slid on Monday as worries over a global economic downturn weighed on prices, while wheat recouped losses from the previous session with an escalating war in Ukraine fuelling concerns over supplies. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $14.75 a bushel, as of 1255 GMT, after hitting $14.60-1/4, the weakest since Dec. 13, while corn gave up 0.5% to $6.49-3/4 a bushel. Wheat added 0.4% to $7.56-1/4 a bushel. Fears of demand destruction are weighing on prices of most agricultural commodities. "Central banks are continuing the fight against inflation which has traders worried that there will not be a soft landing," Hightower said in a report. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank last week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation. "The end of the year will be marked by a lot of funds' profit taking after several months of very high volatility," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. For the wheat market, Russia-Ukraine war remains the key issue, which could disrupt supplies. Russia launched a "kamikaze" drone attack on Monday, hitting key infrastructure in and around Kyiv, as President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus, fuelling fears he will pressure his ex-Soviet ally to join a new offensive on Ukraine. A colder-than-usual spell in parts of Europe is not expected to cause much harm to winter grains and may benefit crops in France after a very mild autumn, analysts said. Grain production in the European Union plus the United Kingdom is expected to rise in 2023, grain industry lobby group Coceral said on Monday, recovering after dry and hot weather caused crop damage in many parts of the region this year. Prices at 1255 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 756.25 2.75 0.36 CBOT corn 649.75 -3.25 -0.50 CBOT soy 1475.00 -5.00 -0.34 Paris wheat 297.50 0.00 0.00 Paris maize 285.75 2.00 0.70 Paris rapeseed 558.75 -1.25 -0.22 WTI crude oil 74.90 0.61 0.82 Euro/dlr 1.0613 0.003 0.293 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Maju Samuel)
Russian wheat down with Paris prices, weak domestic demand
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week following a decline in wheat in Paris and amid weak domestic demand from exporters, analysts said on Monday, adding that storms complicate sea shipping. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in late December to early January were at $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $2 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russian grain exports rose to 840,000 tonnes last week from 550,000 tonnes in previous week, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon downgraded its estimate of Russia's December grain exports due to low water level and ice in the Azov Sea and storms in the Black Sea. Wheat prices for immediate delivery fell to $308-312 per tonne from $312-316 a week ago, it added. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 2.75 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Dry weather is expected in Russia's southern region, a major winter grain producer, this week, Sovecon said. According to it, the weather setup in the south remains far from ideal due to only 40-60% of normal precipitation in the past 30 days. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - 12,425 -175 Domestic 3rd class rbls/t rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - 25,075 +600 Sunflower seeds rbls/t rbls (Sovecon) - 75,175 +1,000 Domestic sunflower rbls/t rbls oil (Sovecon) - 31,550 Domestic soybeans rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower oil $1,140/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower oil (IKAR) $1,100/t unchanged - White +$16.1 sugar, Russia's $746.5/t south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Dec. 15: All grains: Wheat Barley Sunseeds Corn Crop, mln tonnes 159.0 15.3 105.8 24.6 13.4 Crop, as of same date 126.9 15.8 in 2021 79.1 19.0 16.1 Yield, 3.43 1.80 tonnes/hectare 3.62 3.10 5.98 Yield, as of same 2.79 1.65 date in 2021 2.84 2.41 5.58 Harvested area, 46.4 8.5 mln hectares 29.3 7.9 2.2 Harvested area, 45.4 9.6 as of same date 27.8 7.9 in 2021 2.9 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; editing Maju Samuel)
Ukraine to ensure power supply to key agriculture facilities
KYIV, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government has authorised the agriculture ministry to identify critical facilities in the agriculture sector that should be prioritised for receiving energy supplies, the ministry said on Tuesday. Ukraine is a major grain exporter. Russia, which invaded in February, has been targeting Ukrainian energy...
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in October
TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in October fell to 46.5% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Tuesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Oct-2022 Sep-2022 Oct-2021 Total Shipments 2,022,343 1,968,237 2,016,369 Main Ingredients Corn 46.5% 46.6% 46.9% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.1% Wheat 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% Barley 4% 4% 3.8% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs eased on weaker pork cutout
CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by falling pork prices, analysts said. "The product markets are so weak, I think it's keeping the nearby under pressure," said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group. Carcass cutout values dropped $1.47 to $83.46 per...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures rise with U.S. boxed beef prices
CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures finished higher on Monday as rising boxed beef prices signaled there is demand in the market, brokers said. Choice cuts of boxed beef rose by $1 to $263.83 per hundredweight, after climbing by $8.53 on Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Select cuts of boxed beef increased by $3.12 to 238.57 per hundredweight on Monday, after jumping by $6.94 on Friday.
CBOT wheat inches higher; U.S. weather in focus
CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures inched higher on Tuesday, as analysts weighed the threat of winterkill across the U.S. Great Plains against ample global supplies. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract added 2 cents to settle at $7.50-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures firmed 3-1/2 cents to $8.47 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat gained 7-3/4 cents to close at $9.16 a bushel. * Ukraine's Danube river ports have boosted grains transshipments by 42 times to an all-time high of 6.1 million tonnes so far in 2022, Ukraine's seaport authority said. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union during the 2022/2023 marketing year firmed to 15.70 million tonnes by Dec. 18, up from 14.88 million tonnes during the same period last year, according to official EU data. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Brazilian farmers clear land in Matopiba frontier for soy, group says
SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil have cleared land to grow soy in the new agricultural frontier known as Matopiba, according to data from Abiove, an oilseed lobby group representing global trade firms like Cargill and Bunge. In other parts of the South American country's Cerrado savanna,...
UPDATE 1-UK government sets out detail of tax on electricity producers
LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry set out details on Tuesday of a temporary 45% tax on excess profits made by some electricity generating companies after Jan. 1. The tax is part of measures designed to help plug a major hole in public finances and comes after energy...
