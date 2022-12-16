Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Related
WLWT 5
Local philanthropists donate $50 million to Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Local philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath have committed $50 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati. The Faths' said the gift is designated to inspire others to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs' strategic direction and to sustain future program initiatives like their youth workforce development program.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mom, TikTok star donates holiday gifts to Mount Healthy students
CINCINNATI — A local mom turned TikTok star is giving back in a major way this holiday season. Cincinnati native Heather Savage, also known as "Savage Mom Life" on the popular social media app, donated 1,300 gifts to students at Mount Healthy North and South schools. Savage partnered with...
Hundreds of kids to receive toys during giveaway
The YANI Collective is a group of individuals who help the community in different ways. The group started in Peoria, IL.
dayton.com
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru
The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
Fox 19
This Cincinnati vending machine has reversed more than 1,100 overdoses
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is expanding its mission to fight the opioid crisis by making Narcan easily available. The so-called “harm reduction vending machine” is located behind Caracole behind Hamilton Avenue in Northside. All the addiction-fighting resources in the machine are available free of charge to...
cincinnatimagazine.com
O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter
It’s not exactly uncommon to spot bronze placards dotting front porches in historic neighborhoods like Covington. What might be slightly less likely is having a home that connects so deeply to local history, the city itself would have been different without it. Tucked comfortably within the shady rows of...
WLWT 5
Santa delivers gifts to animals at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI — Santa Claus visited all of the animals at the Cincinnati Zoo this week before heading back to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas. All of the animals were on Santa's nice list, the zoo said. Santa is now full of energy after soaking in the...
WLWT 5
This city in Indiana is giving residents a free month of utilities
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Residents in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, will be getting a later holiday gift this season. City officials announced that they will provide utility bill forgiveness on residents' January 2023 utility bills. The city will be using its American Rescue Plan coronavirus local fiscal recovery fund with the approval...
New trial granted for man sentenced to death for 1994 Blue Ash murder
A man sentenced to death for a1994 murder in Blue Ash has been granted a new trial after a judge ruled the prosecution withheld evidence during his initial trial.
WLWT 5
WATCH: Crews dig up, move historic train station down the road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of people tuned in to watch the city of Hamilton start to move its historic train station. The city closed part of Martin Luther King Boulevard as the historic building rolled about a thousand feet down the street. The century-old station will eventually settle into...
WLWT 5
Anderson Township home brings Christmas spirit with festive yard display
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Anderson Township home is bringing the holiday spirit with an amazing yard display, featuring many Christmas inflatables!. The display is located in the 700 block of 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. The decorations also extend to the side of the house, where two...
WLWT 5
Apartment complex dealt list of code violations and fines as residents demand action
CINCINNATI — Dozens of tenants of the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartment complex gathered for a second time this month Monday evening. The meeting, held at the Hartwell Recreation Center close to the complex, was standing room only. In attendance were tenants and city council members, as well as other city leaders, attorneys and community organizers.
wvxu.org
Cincy's new police chief talks having more officers on patrol, more women on the force and boosting morale
New Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge says reallocating personnel is one way she hopes to relieve stress on officers in the understaffed department. "We're going to dig down deep in the department, find out where all the bodies are assigned, find out where some duplication of work is being done, and try to diminish that duplication," Theetge told WVXU. "And at the end of it, hopefully it reaps additional bodies to put out on patrol. The uniformed officers that are answering the first line calls for service, they need to be shored up first and foremost."
cincinnatimagazine.com
Find Your Morning Mojo at These Local Breakfast Spots
The best part of waking up isn’t coffee. It’s having a breakfast sandwich from one of these local gems. Get in line early and hope you’ll make it to this mobile breakfast bistro in time to grab the tamagoyaki style eggs (Japanese rolled omelette) served on a brioche bun. Sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onion aioli, and sriracha ketchup make it worth the wait.
WKRC
Police cancel search for critically missing man last seen in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Authorities canceled the search for an endangered missing adult. Officials say Fred Williams, 71, drove away from his home on Dec. 10 and did not return. According to reports, Williams suffers from dementia and law enforcement was concerned for his safety.
WFMJ.com
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton
Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both 5 months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
linknky.com
Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire
A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
wnewsj.com
Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters
Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
dayton.com
The Donut Dude is a sweet stop on the Butler County ‘trail’
‘Most weeks we introduce a new donut to our customers,’ owner days. The Donut Trail is a fixture in Butler County, and one of the many stops is The Donut Dude in West Chester Twp. The Donut Dude has a variety of flavors of donuts and other pastries, but...
WLWT 5
Kenton County police searching for missing, endangered teen
WALTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Police department is searching for a missing and endangered person from the Walton, Kentucky, area. On Dec. 19, a crisis hotline contacted Kenton County police to perform a wellness check on 18-year-old Sasha Thompson. Police were informed Thompson was likely experiencing an emotional...
Comments / 0