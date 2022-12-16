ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

dayton.com

The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru

The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

This Cincinnati vending machine has reversed more than 1,100 overdoses

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is expanding its mission to fight the opioid crisis by making Narcan easily available. The so-called “harm reduction vending machine” is located behind Caracole behind Hamilton Avenue in Northside. All the addiction-fighting resources in the machine are available free of charge to...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter

It’s not exactly uncommon to spot bronze placards dotting front porches in historic neighborhoods like Covington. What might be slightly less likely is having a home that connects so deeply to local history, the city itself would have been different without it. Tucked comfortably within the shady rows of...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Santa delivers gifts to animals at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — Santa Claus visited all of the animals at the Cincinnati Zoo this week before heading back to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas. All of the animals were on Santa's nice list, the zoo said. Santa is now full of energy after soaking in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

This city in Indiana is giving residents a free month of utilities

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Residents in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, will be getting a later holiday gift this season. City officials announced that they will provide utility bill forgiveness on residents' January 2023 utility bills. The city will be using its American Rescue Plan coronavirus local fiscal recovery fund with the approval...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
wvxu.org

Cincy's new police chief talks having more officers on patrol, more women on the force and boosting morale

New Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge says reallocating personnel is one way she hopes to relieve stress on officers in the understaffed department. "We're going to dig down deep in the department, find out where all the bodies are assigned, find out where some duplication of work is being done, and try to diminish that duplication," Theetge told WVXU. "And at the end of it, hopefully it reaps additional bodies to put out on patrol. The uniformed officers that are answering the first line calls for service, they need to be shored up first and foremost."
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Find Your Morning Mojo at These Local Breakfast Spots

The best part of waking up isn’t coffee. It’s having a breakfast sandwich from one of these local gems. Get in line early and hope you’ll make it to this mobile breakfast bistro in time to grab the tamagoyaki style eggs (Japanese rolled omelette) served on a brioche bun. Sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onion aioli, and sriracha ketchup make it worth the wait.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton

Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both 5 months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire

A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
FLORENCE, KY
wnewsj.com

Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters

Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kenton County police searching for missing, endangered teen

WALTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Police department is searching for a missing and endangered person from the Walton, Kentucky, area. On Dec. 19, a crisis hotline contacted Kenton County police to perform a wellness check on 18-year-old Sasha Thompson. Police were informed Thompson was likely experiencing an emotional...
KENTON COUNTY, KY

