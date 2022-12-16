Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
counton2.com
Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
live5news.com
4 puppies rescued from North Charleston fire Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department rescued four puppies from a house fire Tuesday morning. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street for the fire. As of 9 a.m., fire investigators remained on the scene but the fire was under control.
live5news.com
Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island. Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. Another victim...
live5news.com
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Deputies need answers in 2020 James Island homicide
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two years ago today, 22-year-old Nygel Covington was shot and killed on James Island, and deputies are continuing to search for those responsible. On Dec. 20, 2020, at around 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Seccessionville Road in reference to a shooting, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office […]
live5news.com
Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of a West Ashley apartment fire that happened earlier this year. A fire at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard destroyed five buildings and severely damaged two other buildings on Feb. 7, and the Charleston Fire Department says they’re still working to determine the cause.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a Friday crash involving a tractor-trailer. Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC...
Seven injured in Saturday night crash on Hwy 41
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD)- Several people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Huger on Saturday night. According to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue, crews were called to Highway 41 at Deer Ridge Court around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 17 in reference to a vehicle accident. Officials report that crews arrived […]
live5news.com
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
live5news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
abcnews4.com
Highway 41 crash on Saturday left seven people injured
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday, the Cainhoy Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident at Highway 41 at Deer Ridge Court in Huger. At the scene authorities found two vehicles with heavy damage and several people injured. A total of seven patients were transported to local hospitals,...
WMBF
Firefighters investigate cause of house in fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were called to a two-alarm fire on Monday in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said firefighters were called around 1 p.m. to a house fire in the 1200 block of Bruorton Road. Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said when crews arrived at...
abcnews4.com
Lanes closed on Rivers Avenue Monday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene on Rivers Avenue Monday morning, blocking multiple lanes. Traffic is slowed in the area near Otranto Road. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
live5news.com
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
live5news.com
Man driving the wrong way on Savannah Highway hit several cars, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 77-year-old man is facing charges after police say he drove into multiple cars Saturday night and left the scene. Newell Bruorton is charged with hit-and-run with minor personal injury, hit-and-run property damage (attended vehicle) and driving under suspension, second offense. Charleston Police say Bruorton was...
abccolumbia.com
Search for suspect after woman found dead in Sumter County
CLARENDON COUNTY, (WOLO) – Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in her home, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. On December 14th, 2022, at 11:24am the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation.
1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday morning crash on Hwy 6
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers have reported a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 6. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevy pickup was traveling west on Hwy 6 when the driver crossed the center line and struck a Ford pickup that was traveling east. The 28-year-old Chevy driver was […]
abcnews4.com
Multiple vehicles, boat on fire at Mount Pleasant Mini Storage, fire officials report
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant emergency crews responded to a fire at Mount Pleasant Mini Storage Sunday night. Fire officials tweeted about the active fire just before 10 p.m. The storage facility is off of Von Kolnitz Road, near East Cooper Medical Center. Fire officials said multiple...
