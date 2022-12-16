ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Related
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Creek Township.
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported at Montgomery Road and Forestglen Drive

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Montgomery Road and Forestglen Drive.
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road

CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash closes east I-275 in Boone County

ERLANGER, Ky. — A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between Mineola Pike and Interstates 71/75 due to a crash.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton.
DAYTON, KY

