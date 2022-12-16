Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Creek Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Montgomery Road and Forestglen Drive
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Montgomery Road and Forestglen Drive. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road
CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Duck Creek Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash, with possible injuries, at 2629 Duck Creek Road in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Clover Avenue in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Clover Avenue in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash closes east I-275 in Boone County
ERLANGER, Ky. — A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between Mineola Pike and Interstates 71/75 due to a crash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Authorities...
WLWT 5
Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Avondale for reports of a crash involving a University of Cincinnati shuttle bus
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Harvey Avenue in Avondale for reports of a crash involving a University of Cincinnati shuttle bus. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Overlook Avenue in West Price Hill for a reported crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Overlook Avenue in West Price Hill for a reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police: Woman dead, 2 in serious condition following fatal Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Brown County. Investigators say 35-year-old Alana Faulconer was driving on Greenbush East Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when she ran a stop sign at Route 68 and hit another car. Police say Faulconer had a juvenile boy...
WLWT 5
Reports of large police presence on Rapid Run Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of large police presence on Rapid Run Road in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Comments / 1