EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police are trying to keep up after there were dozens of break-ins, a stolen car and even a stolen bicycle. What’s unique about the string of crimes is there doesn’t seem to be much you can do to stop it. The thieves will check your car handle and if it’s locked, they are bashing in the windows if they think something inside could be valuable.

EDMOND, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO