FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
KOCO
OHP investigates after a chase ended in a crash in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers ends in a crash. This ended at Northwest 39th and Meridian in Oklahoma City. OHP says this actually started with a crash earlier in the day Monday, in Edmond. There was a hit-and-run on I-35 near 15th in...
ME: 3-year-old Oklahoma child’s death ruled a homicide
An Oklahoma grandmother has been charged following the death of her granddaughter in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
19-year-old suspect arrested in connection to shooting in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Norman. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old male dead in a vehicle at the scene.
KOCO
Edmond police try to keep up after dozens of break-ins, stolen car and bicycle
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police are trying to keep up after there were dozens of break-ins, a stolen car and even a stolen bicycle. What’s unique about the string of crimes is there doesn’t seem to be much you can do to stop it. The thieves will check your car handle and if it’s locked, they are bashing in the windows if they think something inside could be valuable.
OKC family’s home, vehicles damaged in hit and run
A middle-of-the-night hit and run has left a metro family with a damaged and broken garage door, damaged vehicles, without water, and a busted window.
Two arrested in NW OKC assault, robbery case following standoff
The Oklahoma City Police Department says two people have been arrested after a nearly two hour standoff following a robbery and assault at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.
KOCO
Man arrested after breaking into Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. — A man was arrested after breaking into a Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Del City police received a call of a disturbance of a man acting suspiciously in the Braum’s drive-thru. According to police, they said the suspect was first seen acting strangely, trying to jump into vehicles going through the Braum’s drive-thru line on Southeast 43rd Street.
4 Shot At Downtown OKC Farmers Market, 1 In Critical Condition
A shooting victim described panic and chaos as gunshots filled a downtown event center. A woman and three other people were shot Sunday inside the Oklahoma City Farmers Public Market. Oklahoma City police have not made an arrest and said they do not have a good description of the shooter.
KOCO
Family, friends of Oklahoma City police officer gather to say final goodbyes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and friends of an Oklahoma City police officer will gather to say their final goodbyes. The funeral services for Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen are Tuesday morning. He died after a medical emergency. His fellow officers said Nguyen was a good man who cared deeply about...
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman accused of trying to break into house by cutting telephone line & power
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman accused of attempting to break into a neighbor’s occupied house by cutting a telephone line and power has been ordered jailed on $25,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance at which she can seek a preliminary hearing. If convicted of attempted...
KOCO
Oklahoma woman sets up sting operation to get stolen wallets back, put thief behind bars
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman set up a sting operation to get her stolen luxury wallets back and put the thief behind bars. The Harrah mom uploaded some high-end accessories on Facebook Marketplace to help her family this holiday, but she said she was conned. "I’m a...
okcfox.com
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
KOCO
OHP: Person dies in Oklahoma County crash
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma County. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene westbound Interstate 40 at South Martin Luther King Avenue where the crash had occurred. Upon arrival, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.
Seminole officer pulls victim from fatal house fire – two years after saving own family from blaze
The Seminole Fire Department says Officer Anthony Louie has once again rushed to the aid of someone inside a burning home, just two years after suffering burns while saving his own children from a fire at their home.
news9.com
1 In Critical Condition Following Norman Crash
One person is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in Norman, according to Norman Police. The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. near North Flood Avenue and 24th Avenue Northwest. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Norman Police. The cause of the...
KOCO
Crimes against children triple this year in Blaine County
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. — Crimes against children have tripled this year in Blaine County. The sheriff’s office said within the past few months, over a dozen children have been taken into protective custody. With Christmas around the corner, the sheriff’s office is trying to raise money to buy presents for these children.
