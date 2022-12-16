ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

19-year-old suspect arrested in connection to shooting in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Norman. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old male dead in a vehicle at the scene.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Edmond police try to keep up after dozens of break-ins, stolen car and bicycle

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police are trying to keep up after there were dozens of break-ins, a stolen car and even a stolen bicycle. What’s unique about the string of crimes is there doesn’t seem to be much you can do to stop it. The thieves will check your car handle and if it’s locked, they are bashing in the windows if they think something inside could be valuable.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Person found dead in vehicle in Norman; no suspect in custody

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police responded to a scene where a victim was found. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Norman Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street where one person was found dead in a vehicle. Police said there is no suspect...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after breaking into Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. — A man was arrested after breaking into a Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Del City police received a call of a disturbance of a man acting suspiciously in the Braum’s drive-thru. According to police, they said the suspect was first seen acting strangely, trying to jump into vehicles going through the Braum’s drive-thru line on Southeast 43rd Street.
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: Person dies in Oklahoma County crash

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma County. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene westbound Interstate 40 at South Martin Luther King Avenue where the crash had occurred. Upon arrival, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

1 In Critical Condition Following Norman Crash

One person is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in Norman, according to Norman Police. The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. near North Flood Avenue and 24th Avenue Northwest. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Norman Police. The cause of the...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Crimes against children triple this year in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. — Crimes against children have tripled this year in Blaine County. The sheriff’s office said within the past few months, over a dozen children have been taken into protective custody. With Christmas around the corner, the sheriff’s office is trying to raise money to buy presents for these children.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK

