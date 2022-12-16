Read full article on original website
Grab the perfect gift for wine lovers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Believe it or not, Christmas is only six days away, which means the countdown is on to finish shopping. The owner and chief executive officer of Messina Hof, Karen Bonarrigo joined BVTM Monday to share some last-minute gift ideas. There are many wine options at the...
“Be the Light” for a Ronald McDonald family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support. That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas encourages you to “Be the Light.”. “Be the Light” is an end-of-the-year campaign by the organization to help cater to families with hospitalized children. All...
Hot Homes: For sale in Madisonville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Madisonville. Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home has new electric wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and duct system....
BCS residents showing Christmas spirit with stellar light displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight for many families is riding through various neighborhoods to see Christmas lights during the holiday season. Elaborate light displays are easy to find in the Bryan-College Station area with the help of the Best Lights of the Brazos list. The list features numerous homes that were nominated for having show-stopping displays.
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
Keeping your newly adopted pets safe this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures cool down, it’s important to remember to take care of your four-legged family members. “If you can, bring them inside. If you have outdoor barn cats or dogs, make sure they’re in your barn or garage and that they have plenty of straw, hay, or blankets in their kennels outside. Make sure they stay as dry as possible,” Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator, Ashley Quick, said.
Pastor: Fire inside A&M United Methodist Church will not affect Christmas weekend services
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters on Monday afternoon responded to an electrical fire inside A&M United Methodist Church in the 400 block of University Drive in the Northgate area. From the street, light smoke could be seen coming out of the building just after 2 p.m. Firefighters were able...
2nd Annual Celebration Station brings families together in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Robertson County got a taste of snow Saturday evening while attending the second annual Celebration Station. This is an event put on by The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition. The event included real snow...
Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Mendez was selected by his chain of command to be featured during a Division in the Spotlight event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Mendez is a Bryan native and 2016 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School. Division in...
Staging 101 with a real estate expert
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When thinking about how to stage a home on the market, it’s important to remember what staging is not. Real Estate expert Jen Zweiacker says staging is not decorating. “Staging is about creating a space that people want to come see and telling the story of the home. Every home has a different story to tell,” she said.
Travel back in time with these family fun games from Learning Express
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re trying to keep your kids entertained without the use of the iPad this winter break, introduce them to your favorite childhood games and toys. From Spirographs to Sea Monkeys to the classic games of Chess and Checkers, Learning Express Toys in College Station has it all.
Aggieland Humane Society prepares for cold snap, needs holiday foster families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the temperatures drop, it’s important to protect our four legged friends. Leiha White is the Interim Executive Director at Aggieland Humane Society and explains how the shelter prepares for cold weather. While they do have protocols in place to keep pets warm, they want...
Monday rain brings flooding to area streets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Showers and non-severe storms have been ongoing since the early morning hours of Monday. While not severe in nature, some of these storms have had high rain rates causing some travel issues across the Brazos Valley. The Bryan Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that Old Reliance Road between Point du Hoc Drive and Venice Drive is closed due to flooding.
Keeping children engaged in learning over winter break
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Monday many students across the Brazos Valley will begin their two week winter break. During that time, experts say learning loss can set students behind if they do not work on school skills. “Probably one of the biggest things that you can do at home...
Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates 575 fall 2022 graduates
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Blinn College District celebrated 575 graduates during its 146th commencement ceremony at the Brazos County Expo Center. The fall 2022 graduating class earned 203 Associate of Arts degrees, 152 Associate of Science degrees, 106 Associate of Applied Science degrees, and 113 certificates and occupational skills awards.
B/CS Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD to build dream home for local family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - B/CS Habitat for Humanity has been working to build affordable homes for local families since the late 1980s. With help from Bryan ISD, the organization was able to raise the funds necessary to build a local family the home of their dreams. “The family of Ruth...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It is officially too late to rely on ground shipping to get your gifts in time for Christmas, but many options are being advertised up until December 23. Two-day and next-day services are still an option this week for some delivery services, along with Amazon Prime delivery, but that may not be the case for customers living in Brazos County.
Bryan police investigating after 3 shootings in 3 days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are investigating three shootings that happened within a span of three days in the City of Bryan. All three shootings took place on Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19. Saturday morning around 3:40 a.m., Bryan police say officers responded to a disturbance in the...
“Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil to honor homeless in BCS who passed away this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission will host its “Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to remember the homeless who have died in Bryan-College Station over the past year. “We’re going to be taking part in a national movement called the longest night of...
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Watch as well as a Wind Chill Watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. The Hard Freeze Watch includes Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties. While the Wind Chill Watch includes the entire Brazos Valley.
