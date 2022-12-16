BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures cool down, it’s important to remember to take care of your four-legged family members. “If you can, bring them inside. If you have outdoor barn cats or dogs, make sure they’re in your barn or garage and that they have plenty of straw, hay, or blankets in their kennels outside. Make sure they stay as dry as possible,” Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator, Ashley Quick, said.

BRYAN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO