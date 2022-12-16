ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Grab the perfect gift for wine lovers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Believe it or not, Christmas is only six days away, which means the countdown is on to finish shopping. The owner and chief executive officer of Messina Hof, Karen Bonarrigo joined BVTM Monday to share some last-minute gift ideas. There are many wine options at the...
BRYAN, TX
“Be the Light” for a Ronald McDonald family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support. That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas encourages you to “Be the Light.”. “Be the Light” is an end-of-the-year campaign by the organization to help cater to families with hospitalized children. All...
BRYAN, TX
Hot Homes: For sale in Madisonville

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Madisonville. Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home has new electric wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and duct system....
MADISONVILLE, TX
BCS residents showing Christmas spirit with stellar light displays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight for many families is riding through various neighborhoods to see Christmas lights during the holiday season. Elaborate light displays are easy to find in the Bryan-College Station area with the help of the Best Lights of the Brazos list. The list features numerous homes that were nominated for having show-stopping displays.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Keeping your newly adopted pets safe this winter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures cool down, it’s important to remember to take care of your four-legged family members. “If you can, bring them inside. If you have outdoor barn cats or dogs, make sure they’re in your barn or garage and that they have plenty of straw, hay, or blankets in their kennels outside. Make sure they stay as dry as possible,” Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator, Ashley Quick, said.
BRYAN, TX
Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Mendez was selected by his chain of command to be featured during a Division in the Spotlight event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Mendez is a Bryan native and 2016 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School. Division in...
BRYAN, TX
Staging 101 with a real estate expert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When thinking about how to stage a home on the market, it’s important to remember what staging is not. Real Estate expert Jen Zweiacker says staging is not decorating. “Staging is about creating a space that people want to come see and telling the story of the home. Every home has a different story to tell,” she said.
BRYAN, TX
Monday rain brings flooding to area streets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Showers and non-severe storms have been ongoing since the early morning hours of Monday. While not severe in nature, some of these storms have had high rain rates causing some travel issues across the Brazos Valley. The Bryan Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that Old Reliance Road between Point du Hoc Drive and Venice Drive is closed due to flooding.
BRYAN, TX
Keeping children engaged in learning over winter break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Monday many students across the Brazos Valley will begin their two week winter break. During that time, experts say learning loss can set students behind if they do not work on school skills. “Probably one of the biggest things that you can do at home...
BRYAN, TX
Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates 575 fall 2022 graduates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Blinn College District celebrated 575 graduates during its 146th commencement ceremony at the Brazos County Expo Center. The fall 2022 graduating class earned 203 Associate of Arts degrees, 152 Associate of Science degrees, 106 Associate of Applied Science degrees, and 113 certificates and occupational skills awards.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It is officially too late to rely on ground shipping to get your gifts in time for Christmas, but many options are being advertised up until December 23. Two-day and next-day services are still an option this week for some delivery services, along with Amazon Prime delivery, but that may not be the case for customers living in Brazos County.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan police investigating after 3 shootings in 3 days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are investigating three shootings that happened within a span of three days in the City of Bryan. All three shootings took place on Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19. Saturday morning around 3:40 a.m., Bryan police say officers responded to a disturbance in the...
BRYAN, TX
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Watch as well as a Wind Chill Watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. The Hard Freeze Watch includes Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties. While the Wind Chill Watch includes the entire Brazos Valley.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

