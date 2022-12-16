PHILADELPHIA - A stretch of I-95 in South Philadelphia has reopened after it was closed for several hours due to a tractor-trailer fire. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the fire broke out on I-95 northbound between Exit 19 for I-76 East at the Walt Whitman Bridge and Packer Avenue and Exit 20 for Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue around 3:00 a.m.

