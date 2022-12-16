ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

DOJ: Philadelphia man charged for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Justice. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the charges on Tuesday, saying 49-year-old Jason Mattis was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days

MEDIA, Pa. - Students and staff in the Rose Tree Media School District are mourning the loss of two Penncrest High School students in a span of less than 24 hours, the district announced Tuesday. Officials say a ninth-grade student lost his life after he was struck by a motor...
MEDIA, PA
fox29.com

All lanes reopened on I-95 northbound in South Philadelphia after tractor-trailer fire

PHILADELPHIA - A stretch of I-95 in South Philadelphia has reopened after it was closed for several hours due to a tractor-trailer fire. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the fire broke out on I-95 northbound between Exit 19 for I-76 East at the Walt Whitman Bridge and Packer Avenue and Exit 20 for Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue around 3:00 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Tractor-trailer found on fire parked in backyard of Camden home

CAMDEN, N.J. - Emergency crews responded to a home in Camden after a tractor-trailer went up in flames early Sunday morning. Officials say the truck was parked in the backyard of someone's home on the 1200 block of Kaighn's Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The fire was put out by firefighters,...
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy