Growing Up Black: Philadelphia school students collaborate on music album
Students at Hill-Freedman World Academy in Philadelphia came together to release a 35-song album called 'Growing Up Black.' The album focuses on the student's perspectives on life, relationships and family struggles.
Philadelphia domestic violence helpline has seen 30% increase in callers seeking help
PHILADELPHIA - Experts are sounding the alarm on a troubling rise in domestic violence cases that they say worsen during the stress of the holiday season. Vashti Bledsoe, Deputy Executive Director at the Lutheran House in Philadelphia, says her organization has seen a 30% increase in people seeking help. "We're...
Local father who lost twin sons wants to help other parents enduring the same grief
HAMILTON, N.J. - A local father who lost his twin sons in back-to-back years has set out on a sorrowful mission to help grieving parents who have lost children. Jules Warner's son Dylan died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in his crib in 2017. A year later, Brandon, was murdered while in the care of his mother's boyfriend.
Student in custody after bringing gun to Philadelphia public school, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia public school student may face charges after police say he brought a gun and ammunition to school on Tuesday. Louis H. Farrell School in Philadelphia's Rwanhurst neighborhood was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after a parent called the school and warned that a student may have a gun.
Officials: SEPTA bus struck by bullet in North Philadelphia, no injuries reported
PHILADELPHIA - Officials say a stray bullet struck a SEPTA bus when a barrage of gunfire rang out Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2600 block of North 11th Street around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A spokesperson from...
Woman, 42, extremely critical after she was shot inside Cobbs Creek home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood. The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of South 57th Street just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old woman was shot once...
Philadelphia reaches 500 homicides in 2022 as concerns about crime, gun violence continue
PHILADELPHIA - With just 11 days left in 2022, Philadelphia has hit an unfortunate milestone. As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., Philadelphia police reported 500 homicides across the city. The city has continued to see a steady increase in homicides since 2016, according to data from law enforcement. In 2020,...
Watch: Pursuit of accused mail thieves in Pennsylvania ends in violent crash
Police in Delaware County shared dashboard camera footage showing a pursuit of three men accused of stealing mail. The chase ended in a serious crash and all three men have been arrested.
DOJ: Philadelphia man charged for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Tacony
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Justice. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the charges on Tuesday, saying 49-year-old Jason Mattis was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
Police: Daytime double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were struck, one fatally, after a shooting erupted in broad daylight in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Sparks Street for a double shooting around 1 p.m. A 27-year-old was found shot once in the head, and pronounced dead at a...
Suspect injured, charged following shootout with police near King of Prussia Mall
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is facing serious charges after officials say he opened fire on a police officer near the King of Prussia Mall Sunday afternoon following a report of a hit-and-run crash. Andrew Wiley, 27, has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement...
Deadly gang violence contributing to Philadelphia's increasing homicide number, DA says
PHILADELPHIA - As the number of homicides in Philadelphia this year nears 500, law enforcement officials announced charges against multiple people in deadly gang-related shootings they say have added to the senseless bloodshed. Anthony Lacey-Woodson, a 20-year-old member of Philadelphia's ‘46th Street Boys’ and ‘o2da4’, was arrested on Thursday along...
Police: Suspects identified after Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find two men wanted for homicide in a November shooting that claimed the life of a 35-year-old sanitation worker. Police say the worker, identified as Ikeem Johnson, was on duty when he was shot and killed on the 7300...
Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days
MEDIA, Pa. - Students and staff in the Rose Tree Media School District are mourning the loss of two Penncrest High School students in a span of less than 24 hours, the district announced Tuesday. Officials say a ninth-grade student lost his life after he was struck by a motor...
All lanes reopened on I-95 northbound in South Philadelphia after tractor-trailer fire
PHILADELPHIA - A stretch of I-95 in South Philadelphia has reopened after it was closed for several hours due to a tractor-trailer fire. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the fire broke out on I-95 northbound between Exit 19 for I-76 East at the Walt Whitman Bridge and Packer Avenue and Exit 20 for Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue around 3:00 a.m.
King of Prussia Mall parking lot scene of officer-involved shooting, officials say
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A busy King of Prussia Mall parking lot was the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m., outside the Seasons 52 restaurant, in the King of Prussia Mall complex. The parking lot outside of...
Armed suspect injured after shooting at police in KOP parking lot, following hit-and-run, officials say
A chaotic scene as shots are fired near a crowded King of Prussia Mall one week before Christmas. Upper Merion police say they shot an armed hit-and-run suspect following a chase in the parking lot of a popular restaurant.
Tractor-trailer found on fire parked in backyard of Camden home
CAMDEN, N.J. - Emergency crews responded to a home in Camden after a tractor-trailer went up in flames early Sunday morning. Officials say the truck was parked in the backyard of someone's home on the 1200 block of Kaighn's Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The fire was put out by firefighters,...
Driver critically injured after crashing into pole in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A driver has been hospitalized with critical injuries after crashing into a pole in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning, according to police. Authorities say the crash occurred on the 10,400 block of Academy Road just after 1 a.m. According to police a 2008 Volkswagen was traveling north on...
Man, 20, shot and killed on Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve trail, officials say
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - A 20-year-old is dead after being found shot inside the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, prompting a death investigation in Mercer County. Police found the man slumped over in the driver's seat of a Mercedes C300 on a trail near Harbourton-Woodsville Road around 7 p.m. Saturday. The...
