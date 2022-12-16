Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Grab the perfect gift for wine lovers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Believe it or not, Christmas is only six days away, which means the countdown is on to finish shopping. The owner and chief executive officer of Messina Hof, Karen Bonarrigo joined BVTM Monday to share some last-minute gift ideas. There are many wine options at the...
KBTX.com
BCS residents showing Christmas spirit with stellar light displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight for many families is riding through various neighborhoods to see Christmas lights during the holiday season. Elaborate light displays are easy to find in the Bryan-College Station area with the help of the Best Lights of the Brazos list. The list features numerous homes that were nominated for having show-stopping displays.
KBTX.com
“Be the Light” for a Ronald McDonald family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support. That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas encourages you to “Be the Light.”. “Be the Light” is an end-of-the-year campaign by the organization to help cater to families with hospitalized children. All...
KBTX.com
Staging 101 with a real estate expert
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When thinking about how to stage a home on the market, it’s important to remember what staging is not. Real Estate expert Jen Zweiacker says staging is not decorating. “Staging is about creating a space that people want to come see and telling the story of the home. Every home has a different story to tell,” she said.
KBTX.com
Keeping your newly adopted pets safe this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures cool down, it’s important to remember to take care of your four-legged family members. “If you can, bring them inside. If you have outdoor barn cats or dogs, make sure they’re in your barn or garage and that they have plenty of straw, hay, or blankets in their kennels outside. Make sure they stay as dry as possible,” Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator, Ashley Quick, said.
KBTX.com
Appliance Outfitters offer budget friendly appliances
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Does an essential home appliance need to be replaced? Do you need to rent-to-own an essential appliance? Appliance Outfitters can help you with that. At Appliance Outfitters experts specialize in open box, scratch and dent and pre-owned appliances. “Open box means it doesn’t come with the...
KBTX.com
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Madisonville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Madisonville. Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home has new electric wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and duct system....
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society prepares for cold snap, needs holiday foster families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the temperatures drop, it’s important to protect our four legged friends. Leiha White is the Interim Executive Director at Aggieland Humane Society and explains how the shelter prepares for cold weather. While they do have protocols in place to keep pets warm, they want...
KBTX.com
B/CS Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD to build dream home for local family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - B/CS Habitat for Humanity has been working to build affordable homes for local families since the late 1980s. With help from Bryan ISD, the organization was able to raise the funds necessary to build a local family the home of their dreams. “The family of Ruth...
KBTX.com
“Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil to honor homeless in BCS who passed away this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission will host its “Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to remember the homeless who have died in Bryan-College Station over the past year. “We’re going to be taking part in a national movement called the longest night of...
KBTX.com
2nd Annual Celebration Station brings families together in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Robertson County got a taste of snow Saturday evening while attending the second annual Celebration Station. This is an event put on by The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition. The event included real snow...
KBTX.com
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It is officially too late to rely on ground shipping to get your gifts in time for Christmas, but many options are being advertised up until December 23. Two-day and next-day services are still an option this week for some delivery services, along with Amazon Prime delivery, but that may not be the case for customers living in Brazos County.
KBTX.com
Tips for taking care of your mental health in the new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Your mental health matters. When making New Year’s resolutions, many are quick to focus on physical health goals, but be sure to consider how your mental health plays a role in that. “Mental health is just as important as your general health,” St Joseph Health...
KBTX.com
Pastor: Fire inside A&M United Methodist Church will not affect Christmas weekend services
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters on Monday afternoon responded to an electrical fire inside A&M United Methodist Church in the 400 block of University Drive in the Northgate area. From the street, light smoke could be seen coming out of the building just after 2 p.m. Firefighters were able...
KBTX.com
White Jr. joins King and Lane at Georgia Tech
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Linebacker Andre White Jr. announced today that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. The senior arrived to A&M as a freshman back in 2019. While in Aggieland White has tallied 139 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception. He played in 7 games during the 2022 season.
KBTX.com
Report: Gonzalo Lopez requested books on survival techniques and weapons ahead of escape
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Serious incident reviews from both the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and CGL Companies, a criminal justice consulting firm, blame a series of missteps and failures that led to the escape of convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez and the subsequent senseless murder of Mark Collins and his four grandsons Waylon, Carson, Hudson, and Bryson.
KBTX.com
Monday rain brings flooding to area streets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Showers and non-severe storms have been ongoing since the early morning hours of Monday. While not severe in nature, some of these storms have had high rain rates causing some travel issues across the Brazos Valley. The Bryan Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that Old Reliance Road between Point du Hoc Drive and Venice Drive is closed due to flooding.
KBTX.com
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Watch as well as a Wind Chill Watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. The Hard Freeze Watch includes Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties. While the Wind Chill Watch includes the entire Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
Colonel Byron Stebbins retires after over 14 years with the Corps of Cadets
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Colonel Byron Stebbins is retiring after over 14 years with Texas A&M University’s Corps of Cadets. Stebbins was a cadet himself, starting his freshman year at Texas A&M in 1984. He went on to become a member of the Fish Drill Team, Recon Company and the Ross Volunteers. As a junior, Stebbins was named the Sergeant Major of the First Regiment, and went on to become the Commander of the Major Unit the following year.
