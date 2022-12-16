Man arrested after squeezing pregnant woman’s stomach, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman by squeezing her stomach, police said.

Horacio Cerda, 22, was arrested Friday at the 500 block of North Iowa on charges of assault on a pregnant person and interfering with an emergency call, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police told ValleyCentral that the woman went to Cerda to talk about the pregnancy but that he was allegedly intoxicated. When the woman got into her vehicle to leave, Cerda also got into the vehicle, police said.

“As they were discussing the situation, Cerda started to wrap his arms around the victim and started squeezing her stomach,” police stated. “Cerda released his grip and pulled on the victim’s hair.”

She tried to call 911 multiple times but Cerda put his hands on her phone, preventing her calls, Brownsville PD said.

“The victim did manage to contact the police,” authorities stated.

Cerda was arrested, and his arraignment was Friday.

Cerda has a total bond of $18,000 for the two charges, according to police.

