ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

US to remove bust of man who defended slavery

By Lauren Barry
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dW4J_0jlSzYGa00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Legislation to remove a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney from the Old Supreme Court Chamber passed this week. It also paves the way for a new bust of Chief Justice Thurgood Marshall to be added to the Capitol Complex.

Taney served as chief justice for nearly three decades until his death in 1864 and is known for supporting slavery. Marshall was the first Black Supreme Court justice appointed to the court in 1967.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

According to Oyez, Taney’s most infamous decision was the Dred Scott v.
Sanford opinion, which states that “enslaved people were not citizens of the United States and, therefore, could not expect any protection from the federal government or the courts,” per the National Archives .

Dred Scott v. Sandford was eventually overturned with the ratification of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution of the United States and this “renders a bust of his likeness unsuitable for the honor of display to the many visitors to the Capitol,” according to Senate Bill 5229.

Taney was unpopular even in his own time, Oyez said. President Abraham Lincoln considered Taney an enemy and the justice challenged the president’s authority to apply certain emergency measures during the Civil War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iyn9n_0jlSzYGa00
Two women take pictures in front of the statue of US Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney that sits in front of the Maryland State House, on August 16, 2017 in Annapolis, Maryland. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has called for the removal of the statue. Taney was the author of the Dred Scott decision. Photo credit (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

In 2017, a statue of Taney was removed from the Maryland State House, according to the Baltimore Sun .

Marshall was active with the NAACP before he became a justice.

“As a proponent of judicial activism, he believed that the United States had a moral imperative to move progressively forward,” said Oyez of Marshall .
“He staunchly supported upholding individual rights, expanding civil rights, and limiting the scope of criminal punishment.”

He retired from the court in 1991 and passed away in 1993.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vH9I6_0jlSzYGa00
Judge Thurgood Marshall (left) in discussion with statesman Lyndon Baines Johnson, 36th President of the United States of America, following Marshall's appointment as a member of the Supreme Court, the first African-American to hold such a post. Photo credit (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

“You know, the United States Capitol is a beacon of democracy, freedom and equality, it’s visited by millions of people each year,” said Committee on House Administration Chairperson Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) of the legislation to remove Taney and include Marshall. “What and who we choose to honor in this building should represent our values.”

She added that Taney does not meet this standard.

“Who better to add to the Capitol Complex than Justice Thurgood Marshall? Lofgren asked. “Justice Marshall was a pillar of the Civil Rights Movement and a tireless fighter for justice and equality. From his early days as a litigator fighting to end Jim Crow and school segregation, to his appointment as the first African American United States Supreme Court Justice, Justice Marshall is among the most important figures of American history.”

While Lofgren said she hopes to see more statues and busts of white supremacists removed from the Capitol, she praised the bill as an “opportunity to rid our Capitol of the bust of a man who does not deserve the honor and add one of a man who unquestionably does.”

According to the legislation, Taney’s bust will be removed no later than 45 days after the legislation is enacted. As of Friday, President Joe Biden had not yet signed the bill. Going forward, an agreement to obtain a bust of Marshall should be reached within two years of the act being enacted.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
ALABAMA STATE
RadarOnline

Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies

Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
NEW YORK STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
The Hill

What the data actually say about assault weapons

President Biden wants to ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines. Illinois House Democrats have put forward a state-wide ban on such weapons. Several mass murders, including the one earlier this year at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the recent Colorado Springs nightclub shooting involved the assailant using an assault weapon to inflict harm on innocent people. All such deaths are senseless, needless and avoidable.
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Most Americans 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country

Herschel Walker came under fire once again this weekend after the GOP Senate candidate claimed most Americans “haven’t earned the right” to change the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The controversial claim came on Sunday as the 60-year-old Georgia Senate candidate sat for an interview with conservative media group Creative Destruction Media.During the interview, which was hosted by conservative journalists Christine Dolan and L. Todd Wood, Walker was asked how he felt about young American voters who seek to change the country from what it was like when the former NFL football star-turned-wannabe senator was a child.“I think our biggest problem, we...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy