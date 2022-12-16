ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Stone says he saw demon portal open over White House

By Mark Menard
 4 days ago

Longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone claims that a “demon portal” appeared above the White House in early 2021 sometime after the arrival of newly-elected President Joe Biden.

His evidence? Some photos he was sent.

“I think that a portal, a demonic portal, opened above the White House around the time that the Bidens moved in,” Stone said in an interview this week with conservative radio host Eric Metaxas. “This was brought to my attention by a Christian who lives in north Florida who sent me a bunch of photos, a bunch of documents and also a bunch of notations from the Bible about portals.”

Stone claims that he was skeptical at first but that the pictures convinced him.

He says he saw images of “live cam where you can actually see it in real-time, and there does appear to be something above the White House.”

Stone did not comment on what the demons might have been lobbying for during any potential audience with the President of the United States but added “there’s something going on there. There’s no question about it.”

jeff fuks
2d ago

it wouldn't surprise me one bit....Satan has taken over and the Bidens and administration would do anything for power and money. But, the Republicans are just as much to blame...because all I see is a bunch of talk...they need to send in the military and take over our government...maybe send a few priest to fight Satan

22
Craig Stockton
2d ago

there is a spiritual warfare that goes on. someone took a picture of a large wreath in the WH on the bottom of it there was a goats head, clear as day, a sign of satanist. the whole administration is filled with morally and ethically bankrupt godless people. just look at the freak they just fired.

7
Sue Carter
2d ago

I believe it. look at those who are in control. you can see the evil in the eyes.

30
