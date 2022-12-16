Roger Stone says he saw demon portal open over White House

Longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone claims that a “demon portal” appeared above the White House in early 2021 sometime after the arrival of newly-elected President Joe Biden.

His evidence? Some photos he was sent.

“I think that a portal, a demonic portal, opened above the White House around the time that the Bidens moved in,” Stone said in an interview this week with conservative radio host Eric Metaxas. “This was brought to my attention by a Christian who lives in north Florida who sent me a bunch of photos, a bunch of documents and also a bunch of notations from the Bible about portals.”

Stone claims that he was skeptical at first but that the pictures convinced him.

He says he saw images of “live cam where you can actually see it in real-time, and there does appear to be something above the White House.”

Stone did not comment on what the demons might have been lobbying for during any potential audience with the President of the United States but added “there’s something going on there. There’s no question about it.”