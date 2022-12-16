ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, WY

Sheridan Media

Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir

Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
MOORCROFT, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
CROOK COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Two Men Rescued And Two Other Men Missing After Falling Into Keyhole Reservoir

Two men were rescued, while two others may have drowned in icy waters in northeast Wyoming. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office says just after 9pm on Thursday (December 15th), a 911 call came in regarding a male subject who had fallen through the ice while driving his Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) on Keyhole Reservoir, which is about 7 miles northeast of Moorcroft.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Sub-zero temperatures in store for Gillette in coming days

GILLETTE, Wyo. — With strong winds and already-freezing conditions on the horizon, temperatures in Gillette are expected to drop below 0 and stay there for much of the coming days. Today, the area will see a high temperature of 13 with wind chill values of as low as -4,...
GILLETTE, WY
KELOLAND TV

SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Wyoming announced convictions of three men, including one man from South Dakota, involved in a large poaching case. Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision

A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

City Council to consider authorizing $5M land purchase east of Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A resolution that would approve a multi-million-dollar land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant will go before the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. If approved, the resolution would authorize the city to spend $5 million for two parcels of land...
GILLETTE, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

Mercury incident prompts L-D school closure

LEAD — A student who brought elemental mercury to school Dec. 12 and shared it with friends set in motion a series of mitigation protocols that ultimately led to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) involvement and Lead-Deadwood High School being closed for final cleanup efforts Monday. Dr. Erik Person, superintendent...
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Roads closed, school called off again

SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
SPEARFISH, SD
