Have you seen these men?: Alleged carjackers caught on camera in Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected carjackers.

According to DPD, the theft occurred on Saturday, December 10 in the area of Balfour and Haverhill, near I-94 and Whittier Ave.

A home surveillance system captured video footage of two men believed to be the carjackers walking through a neighborhood.

DPD shared the video and an enlarged photo of the suspects on social media.

One man is wearing black pants, a black jacket and black and white sneakers. The other has on black pants, a black jacket with red sleeves, a winter hat, gloves and black boots. Both men have the hoods of their jackets pulled up.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the incident should contact DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.

