ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Have you seen these men?: Alleged carjackers caught on camera in Detroit neighborhood

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wp7M2_0jlSzHVT00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected carjackers.

According to DPD, the theft occurred on Saturday, December 10 in the area of Balfour and Haverhill, near I-94 and Whittier Ave.

A home surveillance system captured video footage of two men believed to be the carjackers walking through a neighborhood.

DPD shared the video and an enlarged photo of the suspects on social media.

One man is wearing black pants, a black jacket and black and white sneakers. The other has on black pants, a black jacket with red sleeves, a winter hat, gloves and black boots. Both men have the hoods of their jackets pulled up.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the incident should contact DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.

More of today's top stories:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Woman wanted after shooting at Detroit police station parking lot

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of shooting a man in a precinct parking lot on Detroit's east side. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot of the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct located in the 11100 block of Gratiot Avenue. According to police, the suspect fled the parking lot in a 2014 Ford Fusion with license plate EFA7326.Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5940 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
Nik

The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad Daylight

The day is November 12, 2013. Vibrant 30-year-old Chelsea Small wasn’t supposed to be working that day but she had switched shifts with a coworker at the very last minute. Chelsea worked at the Advance America store in Taylor Michigan, which is a cash advance store, where you can go to get a cash advance if you’re waiting on a paycheck. This particular Advance America store was located in a strip mall that had other retail stores in it, and the strip mall itself was on a very busy eight-lane road, called Telegraph Road.
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver shot, killed while on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver was shot and killed while driving on westbound I-94 in Detroit on Sunday night. According to Michigan State Police, the victim was driving on I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads when they were shot at around 10:25 p.m. The driver was found dead in the car after crashing near Cadieux and Merlin.
DETROIT, MI
WBBJ

Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
JACKSON, TN
CBS Detroit

Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 19-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Inkster.According to Michigan State Police, Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm.He was arraigned on Monday, and bond was set at $5 million.At about 4:50 p.m. on June 17, Inkster police were called to the 29000 block of Rosewood Street for reports of shots fired.The victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, died from his injuries.
INKSTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police

WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Suspect dead in shooting at Dearborn Police station

A 33-year-old man was shot to death in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department after he pulled a gun and pointed it at a police officer, authorities said. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when the man came into the front entrance of the police station on Michigan Avenue, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the uniformed officer behind the front desk, Dearborn police said in a news release. The man attempted to...
DEARBORN, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm

A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
DEARBORN, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy