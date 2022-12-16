ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Learn the Signs of an Opioid Emergency from Sovah Health

DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — The opioid epidemic is ongoing and the effects can range from a change in mental capacity to even overdose. Emily talked to the experts at Sovah Health to learn the signs and how to prevent opioid emergencies from happening.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Police Department requests community response in survey

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has launched a community survey. The survey is to seek input from residents and visitors on department performance and the perception of safety in the city. The survey will remain active through December 30. It allows individuals to share feedback...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville leaders thinking over allowing electrical workers to unionize

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville city leaders are considering whether or not to participate in collective bargaining with workers. This all started because Danville utility employees wanted to unionize for better pay. In Virginia, state lawmakers gave the green light for public workers to participate in collective bargaining, but...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

How to cope with seasonal/ holiday depression

Greensboro — With the Holidays and the change in the season, many people may find themselves suffering from seasonal depression. Music artist Thu God lost his mother in 2018 and said when the holiday season approaches he finds himself missing his mother. “Around this time my mom passed away...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Most Common Signs of Hearing Loss

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Doctors at the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center say untreated hearing loss can cause rapid cognitive decline. There are some common signs you can look out for in your loved ones to know whether they should go see an audiologist. Emily went to center to find out why it's so important to not ignore any warning signs.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Wreaths Across America celebrates 15 years of honoring veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Wreaths Across America celebrated veterans today all over the U.S. Lynchburg held its 15th annual ceremony at The Old City Cemetery off Taylor Street. Over 300 people attended to show their support for America's patriots. Jeannine Golden is the Co-Chairman of the Wreaths Across America...
LYNCHBURG, VA

