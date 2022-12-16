Read full article on original website
WSET
Old YWCA building in Danville transforms into the Beauty and Wellness Center
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A well-known building in the River City got an upgrade. Two families, JoAnn Pyles and Michael, and Ramona Woods, transformed the old YWCA building in Downtown Danville into the Beauty and Wellness Center. Inside, there's a beauty shop, a barbershop, and a nail salon occupying...
WSET
Central Virginia Community College awarded grant funding to support student parents
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) has awarded a grant to Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) to participate in the College Attainment for Parent Students (CAPS) Pilot Project. CVCC is one of five colleges that has been selected to provide support for student...
'Shop with a Hero:' Lynchburg community comes together to give children a Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some of Lynchburg's heroes gathered on Monday to give children in the Hill City a special gift for the holidays. One Community One Voice hosted its "Shop with a Hero" event at the Walmart on Wards Road. The event gives children a chance to Christmas...
WSET
Horizon Behavioral Health shares importance of 'gifting responsibly' this holiday season
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health shares the importance of "gifting responsibly" during this holiday season. According to the National Center for Responsible Gaming, adolescents experience serious problems related to gambling at a higher rate than adults, Horizon Behavioral Health said. Studies show that children and teenagers are...
Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
WSET
Learn the Signs of an Opioid Emergency from Sovah Health
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — The opioid epidemic is ongoing and the effects can range from a change in mental capacity to even overdose. Emily talked to the experts at Sovah Health to learn the signs and how to prevent opioid emergencies from happening.
The Summit Offers Senior Living With Convenience in Good Location to Area Spots
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Summit, located in the Wyndhurst community, is offering senior living with ease and convenience for your loved ones. They have a ton of amenities and a great location to area spots. Emily went to check it out and find out everything they have to offer with their assisted living program.
WSET
Operation Holiday Spirit Helps Support Area Veterans; You Can Donate Now!
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Operation Holiday Spirit is giving a gift that veterans are wishing for! At Virginia Veterans Care Center they are looking to give this holiday season and support our veterans and their spouses. In the season of giving, Emily gives us a look at what the center has to offer.
Lynchburg Police Department requests community response in survey
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has launched a community survey. The survey is to seek input from residents and visitors on department performance and the perception of safety in the city. The survey will remain active through December 30. It allows individuals to share feedback...
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
Westminster Offers Home Health and Hospice Services for Loved Ones
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Westminster at Home offers a variety of services. You can get everything from getting back to normal at home to comfortability for end of life care. Emily learns more of what is offered in these packages and the process it takes to join this program.
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
Danville leaders thinking over allowing electrical workers to unionize
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville city leaders are considering whether or not to participate in collective bargaining with workers. This all started because Danville utility employees wanted to unionize for better pay. In Virginia, state lawmakers gave the green light for public workers to participate in collective bargaining, but...
WSET
How to cope with seasonal/ holiday depression
Greensboro — With the Holidays and the change in the season, many people may find themselves suffering from seasonal depression. Music artist Thu God lost his mother in 2018 and said when the holiday season approaches he finds himself missing his mother. “Around this time my mom passed away...
Most Common Signs of Hearing Loss
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Doctors at the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center say untreated hearing loss can cause rapid cognitive decline. There are some common signs you can look out for in your loved ones to know whether they should go see an audiologist. Emily went to center to find out why it's so important to not ignore any warning signs.
WSET
Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
WSET
Lynchburg Wreaths Across America celebrates 15 years of honoring veterans
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Wreaths Across America celebrated veterans today all over the U.S. Lynchburg held its 15th annual ceremony at The Old City Cemetery off Taylor Street. Over 300 people attended to show their support for America's patriots. Jeannine Golden is the Co-Chairman of the Wreaths Across America...
'It is awesome:' Tyson Foods gives away 40,000 pounds of chicken to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Tyson Foods is celebrating Christmas by giving back to the community -- distributing free food to those who need it to make sure everyone is fed this Christmas. They gave away 40,000 pounds of free chicken Saturday at Danville Community College. Tyson's Complex Manager Andrew...
WSET
New 'Hen + Hound' restaurant management company working to revitalize Downtown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting changes are coming to downtown Lynchburg, thanks to a new management company. Dave Henderson, the owner of Waterdog, started "Hen + Hound," the new restaurant management company taking over Fratelli's Italian restaurant and No. 7 rooftop. Henderson said his group is focused on...
