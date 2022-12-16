Read full article on original website
Gov. Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue.
$1.2 Million to go to childcare access in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made an announcement Monday morning about a grant which would impact childcare access in Southwest Virginia. $1.2 million in funding will be going to the Ready SWVA project that targets workforce expansion. The project will help create a new early childhood system...
Efforts move forward for license plate honoring women veterans
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is pushing forwards with efforts to make a license plate that honors women veterans. Legislation authorizing the DMV to make the new plate will need to be passed in 2023 by the Virginia General Assembly. But that can't happen until 450 pre-applications with 10 or 20-dollar deposits are made.
Gov. Youngkin announces new permit streamlining and transparency process
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — This week, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the release of a new platform at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to streamline and provide transparency to the public on the permitting process. According to Youngkin, the DEQ platform will enable permit applicants, as well as...
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
Operation Holiday Spirit Helps Support Area Veterans; You Can Donate Now!
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Operation Holiday Spirit is giving a gift that veterans are wishing for! At Virginia Veterans Care Center they are looking to give this holiday season and support our veterans and their spouses. In the season of giving, Emily gives us a look at what the center has to offer.
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 12 through 15
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from December 12 through December 15. Youngkin launches Temporary Detention Order task force as VA wait times rise to 43 hours. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the launch of a major initiative to end the Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis. Youngkin...
Strong cold front could bring power outages Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The strongest cold front we've seen in recent memory will blast cold air and strong wind across Virginia starting Friday morning. Wind gusts near 40mph will occur all day. A few gusts near 50mph are possible, especially near mountains. Scattered power outages can occur when wind speeds reach 40mph.
