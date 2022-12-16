ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue.
$1.2 Million to go to childcare access in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made an announcement Monday morning about a grant which would impact childcare access in Southwest Virginia. $1.2 million in funding will be going to the Ready SWVA project that targets workforce expansion. The project will help create a new early childhood system...
Efforts move forward for license plate honoring women veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is pushing forwards with efforts to make a license plate that honors women veterans. Legislation authorizing the DMV to make the new plate will need to be passed in 2023 by the Virginia General Assembly. But that can't happen until 450 pre-applications with 10 or 20-dollar deposits are made.
Gov. Youngkin announces new permit streamlining and transparency process

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — This week, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the release of a new platform at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to streamline and provide transparency to the public on the permitting process. According to Youngkin, the DEQ platform will enable permit applicants, as well as...
Strong cold front could bring power outages Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The strongest cold front we've seen in recent memory will blast cold air and strong wind across Virginia starting Friday morning. Wind gusts near 40mph will occur all day. A few gusts near 50mph are possible, especially near mountains. Scattered power outages can occur when wind speeds reach 40mph.
