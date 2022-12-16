ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

SEE IT: Incident involving Martinsville SRO now under investigation

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after an alleged incident involving a Martinsville Middle School School Resource Officer (SRO). The department said it is aware of a video being circulated on social media involving a middle school student and a Martinsville Police...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Learn the Signs of an Opioid Emergency from Sovah Health

DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — The opioid epidemic is ongoing and the effects can range from a change in mental capacity to even overdose. Emily talked to the experts at Sovah Health to learn the signs and how to prevent opioid emergencies from happening.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy