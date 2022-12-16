Read full article on original website
'Shop with a Hero:' Lynchburg community comes together to give children a Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some of Lynchburg's heroes gathered on Monday to give children in the Hill City a special gift for the holidays. One Community One Voice hosted its "Shop with a Hero" event at the Walmart on Wards Road. The event gives children a chance to Christmas...
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
Deputies investigating Martinsville Walmart threat, reminds community of safety tips
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office says a Walmart in Martinsville is back open and operating as usual following a threat on Sunday afternoon. A threat was communicated to the Walmart on Commonwealth Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m., according to Henry County Sheriff's Office. They said...
Operation Holiday Spirit Helps Support Area Veterans; You Can Donate Now!
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Operation Holiday Spirit is giving a gift that veterans are wishing for! At Virginia Veterans Care Center they are looking to give this holiday season and support our veterans and their spouses. In the season of giving, Emily gives us a look at what the center has to offer.
The Summit Offers Senior Living With Convenience in Good Location to Area Spots
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Summit, located in the Wyndhurst community, is offering senior living with ease and convenience for your loved ones. They have a ton of amenities and a great location to area spots. Emily went to check it out and find out everything they have to offer with their assisted living program.
Apartment homes riddled with bullets on Early Street; LPD searches for suspects
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two apartment homes in the Hill City were riddled with bullets overnight on Monday, the Lynchburg Police Department shared. At 12:16 a.m., LPD said several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 1100 block of Early Street. Officers responded to the scene and found...
Danville Councilman Lee Vogler suffering concussion, leg fracture after car wreck
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler said his son Kingston and himself were in a bad car accident in a Facebook post. Police confirmed that the car in front of Vogler illegally crossed into his lane. His car is totaled. "The good news: we're both alive...
Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
Old YWCA building in Danville transforms into the Beauty and Wellness Center
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A well-known building in the River City got an upgrade. Two families, JoAnn Pyles and Michael, and Ramona Woods, transformed the old YWCA building in Downtown Danville into the Beauty and Wellness Center. Inside, there's a beauty shop, a barbershop, and a nail salon occupying...
Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
SEE IT: Incident involving Martinsville SRO now under investigation
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after an alleged incident involving a Martinsville Middle School School Resource Officer (SRO). The department said it is aware of a video being circulated on social media involving a middle school student and a Martinsville Police...
Westminster Offers Home Health and Hospice Services for Loved Ones
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Westminster at Home offers a variety of services. You can get everything from getting back to normal at home to comfortability for end of life care. Emily learns more of what is offered in these packages and the process it takes to join this program.
Learn the Signs of an Opioid Emergency from Sovah Health
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — The opioid epidemic is ongoing and the effects can range from a change in mental capacity to even overdose. Emily talked to the experts at Sovah Health to learn the signs and how to prevent opioid emergencies from happening.
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
Crews rescue woman trapped inside of SUV after accident on Timberlake Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Crews are cleaning up following an accident on Monday morning in Lynchburg. It happened in the 7900 block of Timberlake Road. This is next to Wendy's and across the street from the brand-new Chipotle. Officers said an SUV got hit by another vehicle on the...
Horizon Behavioral Health shares importance of 'gifting responsibly' this holiday season
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health shares the importance of "gifting responsibly" during this holiday season. According to the National Center for Responsible Gaming, adolescents experience serious problems related to gambling at a higher rate than adults, Horizon Behavioral Health said. Studies show that children and teenagers are...
'It is awesome:' Tyson Foods gives away 40,000 pounds of chicken to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Tyson Foods is celebrating Christmas by giving back to the community -- distributing free food to those who need it to make sure everyone is fed this Christmas. They gave away 40,000 pounds of free chicken Saturday at Danville Community College. Tyson's Complex Manager Andrew...
