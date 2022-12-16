Read full article on original website
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
wcyb.com
Greene County awarded $100,000 toward business park near old Greene Valley
TUSCULUM, Tenn. — Greene County, Tusculum, and Greeneville were together awarded a $100,000 economic development grant. The money will fund site studies on a 336-acre piece of land behind the old Greene Valley Development Center. The goal is to start a business park. "This represents probably the largest, most...
wcyb.com
Special Christmas tree designed with locomotives in Bristol, Tn.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special Christmas tree is designed with locomotives in mind. One man's love for trains at an early age is an inspiration for the tree. Ben Houser says it is a labor of love as it takes about 40 hours to assemble the tree. It...
wcyb.com
Santa makes surprise visit at Boys and Girls Club in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Christmas came early for some good boys and girls in Elizabethton. Santa Claus made a surprise visit to nearly 70 kids at the Boys and Girls club in Elizabethton. Jolly 'Ole Saint Nick provided stockings full of goodies that were donated by local residents and...
wcyb.com
Traffic crash on I-26 blocking multiple lanes near Kingsport cleared
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — UPDATE: Kingsport Police say that I-26 in Kingsport is back open, and that all lanes have been cleared and normal traffic patterns have resumed. The Kingsport Police Department says a crash is blocking multiple lanes along Interstate 26 this morning. According to a release from police, the crash is near mile-marker 3 in the Meadowview area of Kingsport.
wcyb.com
Kingsport Fire Department working to make sure residents freeze out winter fires
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — With single-digit temperatures arriving for Christmas weekend, the Kingsport Fire Department is making sure residents put a freeze on winter fires. Officials say half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February. That's why Barry Brickey, of the Kingsport Fire Department, says...
wcyb.com
$100K grant approved to perform environmental study on land in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A $100,000 grant has been approved to perform an environmental study on land near Tusculum University in Greene County. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that 10 new Site Development Grants in the Tennessee, totaling about $3.1 million have been approved.
wcyb.com
Decision made for next director of Sullivan County Schools
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A decision was made Monday for the next director of Sullivan County Schools. Charles "Chuck" Carter was selected by a five to two vote over Josh Davis, who is the current principal at West Ridge High School. That vote was made Monday during a...
wcyb.com
Blended Pedaler celebrates grand opening of new Abingdon location
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A local business has moved into a new location to help better meet its demand. Blended Pedaler celebrated its grand its grand opening at it's new location in Abingdon Monday morning. The new location is at 252 West Main Street, sharing a space with the...
wcyb.com
Santa Claus coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Santa Claus is coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve and the Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will be helping him deliver annual Christmas treat bags. Santa will ride on the fire engine and will hand out treat bags at all the following locations around Greeneville:. 10:00...
wcyb.com
Downtown Bristol businesses grateful for local support and holiday shoppers
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — If you haven't finished your holiday shopping yet, you're not alone -- the National Retail Federation estimates shoppers have only completed half of their gift purchasing so far. That means people still have more money to spend over the next few days. Businesses on State...
wcyb.com
Man charged following assault in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after an assault that took place in Johnson City early Sunday, according to officials. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Green Valley Dr. after an argument inside a home. Police say Johnny R....
wcyb.com
3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
wcyb.com
Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle involved in crash near Castlewood
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities responded to a crash involving a Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle Monday. The crash was on U.S. Route 58 near Castlewood. There was significant damage to the rear of the police SUV. A second vehicle appeared to be involved in the wreck. We...
wcyb.com
Police: Man faces charges after attacking hotel employee and officer in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is in jail tonight after Johnson City police say he attacked a hotel employee and the officer who responded, officials say. Timothy Libbey of Athens, Tennessee is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder, three counts of simple assault against an officer and resisting arrest.
wcyb.com
Person taken to hospital following Gate City shooting, suspect in custody, police say
GATE CITY, Va. (WCYB) — One person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday night, according to the Gate City Police Department. According to Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller, the department alongside the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call along the 900 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 8:30 Monday night. Once on scene, Miller said officers discovered one person had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.
wcyb.com
Two charged following Gate City shooting, victim in critical condition, police say
GATE CITY, Va. (WCYB) — Two people have been charged following a shooting and the victim is in critical condition, according to the Gate City Police Department. Authorities responded to the 900 block of West Jackson St. in Gate City Monday at around 8:40 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot in the chest.
