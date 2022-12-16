ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

wcyb.com

Santa makes surprise visit at Boys and Girls Club in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Christmas came early for some good boys and girls in Elizabethton. Santa Claus made a surprise visit to nearly 70 kids at the Boys and Girls club in Elizabethton. Jolly 'Ole Saint Nick provided stockings full of goodies that were donated by local residents and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Traffic crash on I-26 blocking multiple lanes near Kingsport cleared

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — UPDATE: Kingsport Police say that I-26 in Kingsport is back open, and that all lanes have been cleared and normal traffic patterns have resumed. The Kingsport Police Department says a crash is blocking multiple lanes along Interstate 26 this morning. According to a release from police, the crash is near mile-marker 3 in the Meadowview area of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

$100K grant approved to perform environmental study on land in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A $100,000 grant has been approved to perform an environmental study on land near Tusculum University in Greene County. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that 10 new Site Development Grants in the Tennessee, totaling about $3.1 million have been approved.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Decision made for next director of Sullivan County Schools

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A decision was made Monday for the next director of Sullivan County Schools. Charles "Chuck" Carter was selected by a five to two vote over Josh Davis, who is the current principal at West Ridge High School. That vote was made Monday during a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Blended Pedaler celebrates grand opening of new Abingdon location

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A local business has moved into a new location to help better meet its demand. Blended Pedaler celebrated its grand its grand opening at it's new location in Abingdon Monday morning. The new location is at 252 West Main Street, sharing a space with the...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Santa Claus coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Santa Claus is coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve and the Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will be helping him deliver annual Christmas treat bags. Santa will ride on the fire engine and will hand out treat bags at all the following locations around Greeneville:. 10:00...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Man charged following assault in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after an assault that took place in Johnson City early Sunday, according to officials. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Green Valley Dr. after an argument inside a home. Police say Johnny R....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Person taken to hospital following Gate City shooting, suspect in custody, police say

GATE CITY, Va. (WCYB) — One person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday night, according to the Gate City Police Department. According to Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller, the department alongside the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call along the 900 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 8:30 Monday night. Once on scene, Miller said officers discovered one person had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.
GATE CITY, VA

