ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls receiving $2.9M to fund sewer improvements

Newton Township Trustees and the Village of Newton Falls are set to receive $2,925,000 in funding from the Ohio EPA's Water Pollution Control Loan Fund. That money will be used for the Scott Street Phase 2 Sewer Improvements. Newton Falls was previously awarded $875,000 in grant funding through the Ohio...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

'We did not take this decision lightly': TCTC to end ROTC program following next graduation

The Trumbull County Career and Technical Center (TCTC) will be ending its ROTC program following the graduation of the class of 2024. According to TCTC High School Director Paula Baco, this decision was due to a combination of low enrollment and the current Lieutenant Colonel retiring. Baco tells 21 News it is very difficult to find a replacement Lieutenant Colonel.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio hunters check more than 15,000 deer during gun weekend

The extra weekend of deer gun hunting season in Ohio has closed. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), hunters checked 15,163 deer over the two-day period. Those numbers are way up compared to 2021, when hunters claimed 9,619 during the weekend. Hunters in Columbiana County checked 345...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive

The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft at Rural King

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft at Rural King in Franklin. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Friday, December 16, an employee of Rural King on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County, contacted police to report a theft of items from the store.
WFMJ.com

Chimney fire spreads to home in Winona

Fire departments from several communities were called out early Tuesday to battle flames at a home in Columbiana County. Dispatchers were told that the chimney at a home on King Road in Winona caught fire shortly before 7 a.m. When the flames spread to the house, other firefighters were called...
WINONA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy