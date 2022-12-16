Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls receiving $2.9M to fund sewer improvements
Newton Township Trustees and the Village of Newton Falls are set to receive $2,925,000 in funding from the Ohio EPA's Water Pollution Control Loan Fund. That money will be used for the Scott Street Phase 2 Sewer Improvements. Newton Falls was previously awarded $875,000 in grant funding through the Ohio...
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Mastiff found emaciated in Mahoning County now in foster home
The people of Animal Charity of Ohio call the story of Henderson the Mastiff “a true Christmas miracle.”. The dog found in Mahoning County in an emaciated and anemic condition earlier this month is now in a foster home following two weeks of intensive veterinary care. Henderson was taken...
WFMJ.com
'We did not take this decision lightly': TCTC to end ROTC program following next graduation
The Trumbull County Career and Technical Center (TCTC) will be ending its ROTC program following the graduation of the class of 2024. According to TCTC High School Director Paula Baco, this decision was due to a combination of low enrollment and the current Lieutenant Colonel retiring. Baco tells 21 News it is very difficult to find a replacement Lieutenant Colonel.
WFMJ.com
Springfield Twp. Fire Department set to install solar panels, reduce energy costs
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Ohio State recently announced 12 new renewable energy and energy efficiency programs for Ohio, including one for a Mahoning County business. In New Middletown, Village Pharmacy will use a $20,000 grant to install a 34.5-kilowatt roof-mounted solar panels on the roof of Springfield Township Fire...
WFMJ.com
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
WFMJ.com
Ohio hunters check more than 15,000 deer during gun weekend
The extra weekend of deer gun hunting season in Ohio has closed. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), hunters checked 15,163 deer over the two-day period. Those numbers are way up compared to 2021, when hunters claimed 9,619 during the weekend. Hunters in Columbiana County checked 345...
WFMJ.com
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
I-77 South near Bath Township currently closed due to crash
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — ODOT has confirmed that a portion of Interstate 77 South in Summit County is closed due to a crash. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to ODOT, the area closed...
Pennsylvania gives notice to local company for exceeding emission limits
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a "notice of violation" to Shell Chemicals Appalachia.
Man missing from Cuyahoga County nursing home found
Investigators are looking for a man who was reported missing from a Cuyahoga County nursing home Sunday afternoon.
Lawrence County business heavily damaged in fire
A Lawrence County business was heavily damaged in an early morning fire Monday. A 911 dispatcher confirmed a fire in the 200 block of First St., Ellwood City, was called in just before 12:30 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the business, which appears to be a...
Hundreds of bags of food given out to families in need
Families in Youngstown got a little extra help for Christmas.
WFMJ.com
Eight Mahoning Valley students nominated to military academies by Congressman Ryan
Eight local students have been nominated to attend one of the nation's military academies. This is the last class of nominees being made by Congressman Tim Ryan. Each nominee completed an application and interviewed with the 13th District Nomination Committee. "To be considered for acceptance at one of our nation's...
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft at Rural King
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft at Rural King in Franklin. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Friday, December 16, an employee of Rural King on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County, contacted police to report a theft of items from the store.
ideastream.org
Is Akron following the rules in homeless encampment sweeps? Advocates raise concerns
Carlos Alvarado and his wife, Amanda Kamer, have been staying in a tent off of E. Miller Ave. on the south side of Akron for several months. They ended up there after Alvarado lost his job, he said. “My boss had a stroke, then he tore his aorta … so...
cleveland19.com
Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio is hoping to help families who might struggle with paying their heating bills with their EnergyShare Program. EnergyShare works with the Salvation Army to help families dealing with financial hardships to pay their bills on time. Dominion Energy offers the one-time program to...
Video shows overdosing driver careen off Ohio highway
Video on OSHP dash camera shows a car drifting between lanes, nearly crashing into a semi-truck and briefly off-roading before coming to a stop.
WFMJ.com
Chimney fire spreads to home in Winona
Fire departments from several communities were called out early Tuesday to battle flames at a home in Columbiana County. Dispatchers were told that the chimney at a home on King Road in Winona caught fire shortly before 7 a.m. When the flames spread to the house, other firefighters were called...
Chardon Fire Department battles fire at Char-Mills Apartments
Seven area fire departments arrived at the Char-Mills Apartments in Chardon to assist with a fire Sunday morning, according to the Chardon Fire Department.
