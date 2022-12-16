Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
KSAT 12
Highway 281 SB past Hildebrand Avenue reopens after jackknifed 18-wheeler
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Highway 281 southbound past Hildebrand Avenue has reopened following an 18-wheeler crash early Monday morning. Emergency crews had to shut down the highway after an 18-wheeler jackknifed sometime around 4:30 a.m. SAPD diverted traffic off the highway when the crash blocked several lanes of traffic.
KSAT 12
UTSA wide receiver suspended following rollover crash near campus; police say he was ‘suspected of DWI’
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s athletics program has suspended football standout Joshua Cephus following a crash in which he was accused of driving while intoxicated. A San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT 12 News shows that Cephus, a senior wide receiver, was...
KSAT 12
Head-on vehicle crash on South Side sends 2 people to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a 2-vehicle crash on the city’s South Side on Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, near the intersection with East Southcross. According...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
seguintoday.com
California fugitive causes crash that injuries a pair of officers
(Guadalupe County) — A high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle Friday morning has resulted in a vehicle crash which has left both a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper injured. Chief Deputy Joshua Ray of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office...
KSAT 12
Overnight fire displaces residents of Northeast Side apartment building
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire that displaced several residents overnight. The fire was called in around 12:40 a.m. at the Cottages of Terrell Hills, in the 2440 block of Harry Wurzbach Road, not far from Rittiman Road.
KSAT 12
1 teen hospitalized, another teen in custody after shooting on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One teenage boy is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting at a home on the city’s West Side overnight, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around midnight at a home in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, not far from West Military Drive.
News Channel 25
San Antonio teens fatally run over while Christmas shopping, suspect flees: Police
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — GoFundMe campaigns have been launched for two teen boys fatally run over outside a San Antonio mall while Christmas shopping. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis Jr, 17, had been crossing the street in a designated crosswalk Friday night when they were struck by an unknown vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
KSAT 12
2 children injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-10; police search for driver of second vehicle that didn’t stop
SAN ANTONIO – Two children were were taken to an area hospital following a 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 southbound early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of I-10 West southbound, on the lower level headed downtown. According...
KSAT 12
SAPD releases new footage showing Lina Khil at playground before her disappearance
SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Lina Khil and San Antonio Police have released a video highlighting the investigative efforts to find her. The toddler was last seen at a playground at the Villas del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of...
SAPD: Stolen RV recovered at blast site where four died
SAN ANTONIO — While arson investigators are waiting on lab results, looking for the cause of the explosion that killed four people last week, one local family is still recovering from the discovery that they have a very personal connection to the blast. A San Antonio man, who didn't...
KSAT 12
Man shot while confronting 3 people breaking into his vehicle; suspects on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while confronting three people who were breaking into his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Hot Wells...
This Barndominium is New With 20 Acres in Fredricksburg, TX
Barndominiums have become very popular across not only the state of Texas but all over the country, and it makes sense because they can look amazing. Just like this one I found in the gorgeous hill country, and this one gives you all the land that you want so you have privacy to enjoy all that Texas has to offer. This amazing property is located at 554 Springfield Rd, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 and you can make this home exactly the way you want it as its new.
KSAT 12
Woman exiting car after minor highway crash hit, killed by pickup
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what they say appears to be a horrible accident, a woman hit and killed by a pickup moments after she was involved in an unrelated crash. Both of the incidents happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 near Division Avenue.
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake Overlook parking, access to dam to remain closed thru Jan. 31
CANYON LAKE, Texas – The temporary closure of Overlook parking at Canyon Lake and access to the dam has been extended for at least another month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that the closure, originally scheduled from Nov. 7-Dec. 23 for construction, has been extended through Jan. 31, 2023.
KSAT 12
Police find AK-47, loaded magazines, rope, zip-ties in man’s car after he stared down a law office in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – A Luling man was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on Thursday on multiple charges after police say he took specific actions amounting to more than mere preparation for aggravated assault. Seguin police were called just after 9 a.m. to the 100 block of W Donegan Street...
How to prepare your pipes for Thursday's freeze in San Antonio
Here's how to protect your pipes if you're traveling.
Building goes up in flames; strong winds make it difficult to contain
SAN ANTONIO — A commercial building went up in flames, and the San Antonio Fire Department said it's completely destroyed. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 8700 block of I-10 East and FM 1516, which is in the Converse area. When crews arrived, they...
KSAT 12
7 warming centers will be open in San Antonio area during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials will open seven warming centers for people and pets due to freezing temperatures in the forecast. The short-term shelters will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, when the cold front is expected to arrive. Officials are asking those seeking shelter to...
Comments / 1