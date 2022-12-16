ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

KSAT 12

Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

California fugitive causes crash that injuries a pair of officers

(Guadalupe County) — A high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle Friday morning has resulted in a vehicle crash which has left both a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper injured. Chief Deputy Joshua Ray of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Barndominium is New With 20 Acres in Fredricksburg, TX

Barndominiums have become very popular across not only the state of Texas but all over the country, and it makes sense because they can look amazing. Just like this one I found in the gorgeous hill country, and this one gives you all the land that you want so you have privacy to enjoy all that Texas has to offer. This amazing property is located at 554 Springfield Rd, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 and you can make this home exactly the way you want it as its new.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX

