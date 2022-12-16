Barndominiums have become very popular across not only the state of Texas but all over the country, and it makes sense because they can look amazing. Just like this one I found in the gorgeous hill country, and this one gives you all the land that you want so you have privacy to enjoy all that Texas has to offer. This amazing property is located at 554 Springfield Rd, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 and you can make this home exactly the way you want it as its new.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO