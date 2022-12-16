ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong

As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage star Mark Fletcher commits to Hurricanes over Florida

The Hurricanes picked up a major addition when a local star picked them over rival Florida. American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher committed to Miami on Sunday after considering UM and UF, joining the Hurricanes’ highly-rated recruiting class. Fletcher, who was previously committed to Ohio State, said after American Heritage’s loss to Miami Central (and future teammate Rueben Bain) in ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
247Sports

Florida football: Billy Napier says Gators will be 'intentional' with talent acquisition after 6-7 finish

Year 1 of the Billy Napier era at Florida is over after the Gators fell to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl Saturday, 30-3. The first-year Gators coach saw his team lose three straight games, including a loss to Vanderbilt, to end the season as Florida stumbled to a 6-7 mark for a second consecutive season. Saturday's loss at Allegiant Stadium drew heavy media reaction as the Gators were nearly shutout for the first time since 1988, their only points coming on a field goal in the final minute of play.
GAINESVILLE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus

The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Bathrooms for workers in The Villages

We have a bathroom facility at the beginning of our community – provided by the golf course. And we send our workers to use that bathroom facility. You must also have one close for those workers to use. Nancy Burkhalter. Hickory Head Hammock.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCTV

I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mycbs4.com

Five teens shot Monday afternoon in Lake City

Lake City — Five teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Lake City, police said. Police responded to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane, and they found three male teens with gunshot wounds. Police say they could not identify who fired the shots. Officers responded to the scene at 3:45 PM.
LAKE CITY, FL

