Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
U.K. court upholds plan to deport refugees to Rwanda

The High Court in London has ruled that a British government policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda was lawful. But as Willem Marx reports, the decision is not likely to have any instant impact on the dangerous migrant boat crossings from France that left four people dead this past week.
Turkey's attempt to ban an Erdogan rival from politics is drawing a backlash

ISTANBUL — A Turkish court decision this month to sentence Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to prison and bar him from politics for more than two years is proving unpopular. Critics say the ruling, handed down last Wednesday after the court convicted Imamoglu of insulting public officials, clearly favors President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party, known by the acronym AKP.
