There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Syrian refugees in Turkey face racist attacks and the fear of deportation
Syrian refugees found refuge in southern Turkey, even building businesses that help the local economy. But now the political winds are shifting, and many feel they're no longer welcome.
A doctor in Iran is sentenced to death for participating in an antigovernment protest
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Hassan Hassanlou about his brother, Hamid Ghareh Hassanlou, a doctor in Iran who was sentenced to death by the Iranian government after he attended a demonstration.
How Zelenskyy's trip to Washington is being seen in Russia
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Russian history professor Sergey Radchenko about Russia's response to Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy's unannounced visit to Washington.
Strikes hit Britain as nurses, postal workers and others walk out
The United Kingdom is experiencing a winter of discontent — with strike actions by both public and private sector workers — from the post service to the national health system.
U.K. court upholds plan to deport refugees to Rwanda
The High Court in London has ruled that a British government policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda was lawful. But as Willem Marx reports, the decision is not likely to have any instant impact on the dangerous migrant boat crossings from France that left four people dead this past week.
Peru expels Mexico's ambassador as tensions between the countries rise
Peru and Mexico continue their diplomatic squabble over the fate of Peru's former president Pedro Castillo.
Data shows the pandemic spiked anxiety in the U.S., but state policies can help
NPR's Juana Summers talks to Catherine Ettman, postdoctoral fellow at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , about recent trends in the prevalence of anxiety in the U.S. Michael Levitt. Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated...
South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions
South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review.
Turkey's attempt to ban an Erdogan rival from politics is drawing a backlash
ISTANBUL — A Turkish court decision this month to sentence Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to prison and bar him from politics for more than two years is proving unpopular. Critics say the ruling, handed down last Wednesday after the court convicted Imamoglu of insulting public officials, clearly favors President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party, known by the acronym AKP.
Climate change is transforming the Arctic and Alaska natives are on the frontline
NPR's A Martinez talks to Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer, co-author of a report on Arctic warming, about how the changing climate is impacting Arctic residents in Alaska.
More Iranians face possible execution as authorities seek to crush continuing unrest
ISTANBUL — The Iranian government has executed two people since protests erupted in September, following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran's so-called "morality police." On Dec. 8, Mohsen Shekari, 23, was the first to be put to death. He was hanged...
War vet Jack McCain wants Congress to help the Afghan pilots who kept him safe
PHOENIX — Veterans of the war in Afghanistan say that without passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act, tens of thousands of people who helped U.S. forces during the 20-year war could be abandoned in Afghanistan, or even lose the right to stay if they're already in the U.S. On...
