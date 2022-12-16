1984 Columbia rape suspect is in Boone County Jail

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A North Carolina man accused of raping and assaulting a woman in Columbia in 1984 was brought back to Missouri on Friday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office online records.

The Iredell County Detention Center said early Friday that James F. Wilson was picked up by Missouri officials Friday morning. Wilson had been in the Iredell County Jail in North Carolina since he was arrested up until Friday.

Wilson, 59, is charged with rape and first-degree assault. The sheriff's office online records say his court appearance will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Casenet has not been updated.

The Boone County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday that Wilson was ordered to be extradited to Missouri.

Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman in northeast Columbia.

Boone County's Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson filed charges against Wilson on Oct. 25.

The case was reopened in 2020 for further investigation and the sexual assault kit was sent for DNA testing. CPD notified a possible family match to the suspect, where the suspect pool was narrowed down and was determined that Wilson lived in Columbia at the time of the incident.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation became involved after it was learned that's where Wilson lives. The bureau grabbed some of his trash and found a disposable razor with hair in the blades.

Despite the arrest happening recently, Wilson's case will be tried under 1984 statutes . Johnson said the charges in 1984 were attempted murder or attempt to knowingly cause serious physical injury.

