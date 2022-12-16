Read full article on original website
Related
In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital
A Florida hospital has become the latest front for political activists eager to challenge protocols for treating COVID. While most of the 6,000 hospitals in the United States are privately-run, about 200 are controlled by publicly-elected board members, according to Larry Gage, former president of the National Association of Public Hospitals. Typically, those elections usually have nothing to do with national politics or culture war issues.
California law allowed prosecutors to establish a pattern in Harvey Weinstein's trial
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former sex crimes prosecutor Jane Manning about Harvey Weinstein's recent charges and the difficulties in prosecuting sex crimes like his.
State police ratify deal to make them best-paid cops in Connecticut
The Connecticut State Police Union said Tuesday it has overwhelmingly ratified a four-year contract aimed at bolstering the recruitment and retention of troopers with dramatically higher starting pay, a quicker path to the top of the pay scale, and lump sums for senior troopers. In voting that concluded Tuesday, the...
New York GOP leader calls accusation of faked bio for new GOP House member 'serious'
New York Rep.-elect George Santos last month won a House seat on Long Island but much of his biography and resume appear to have been invented. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Dec. 20, 2022.)
In Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon warns of dangers from winter storm
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon about how the intense winter storm is affecting his state.
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her...
Recent legal and political challenges could derail Trump's 2024 presidential run
NPR's A Martinez speaks with former GOP Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida about former President Donald Trump's political future, and whether there's a place for him in the Republican Party.
Climate change is transforming the Arctic and Alaska natives are on the frontline
NPR's A Martinez talks to Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer, co-author of a report on Arctic warming, about how the changing climate is impacting Arctic residents in Alaska.
'Bomb cyclone' drops chaos on holiday travel plans in Connecticut
President Joe Biden has warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind. He said Thursday in the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.”. The National Weather Service said frigid air will move through...
Where CT stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend
Heading into the height of the holiday travel, respiratory illnesses continue to be on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
CT’s Sara Bronin to lead Advisory Council on Historic Preservation
The U.S. Senate early Thursday confirmed Connecticut’s Sara Bronin to become chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation a year and a half after her initial nomination by President Joe Biden. Bronin, a professor and lawyer, will lead an agency that advises the president and Congress on federal...
Fix approved for 'unintended consequence' that locked some CT residents into service with Eversource
State regulators issued a decision Wednesday intended to address problems with a trial electric program to help people avoid shutoffs. The decision approves a plan from Eversource to allow people who were automatically signed up for the shut-off protection program to switch their electric provider. Previously, the trial shutoff protection...
How 2 new House members plan to 'work across the aisle' in the next Congress
It's a time of transition on Capitol Hill. In the House of Representatives, Democrats are ceding the majority offices to the Republicans. As departing lawmakers pack up their things, first-time lawmakers are unpacking their belongings and getting ready to settle in. Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost and New York Republican Mike...
Marijuana dispensaries planned to give thousands to Connecticut charities. Some never got a dime.
Inside an old factory in Waterbury, a creaky freight elevator brings visitors to the Make a Home Foundation. At its headquarters, there are dining room sets, couches, coffee tables, pieces of framed artwork – everything you need to feel at home. Anita Pettengill founded the charity with her husband....
More holiday travel is expected just as a storm and colder temperatures will hit CT
An estimated 113 million people will be traveling nationwide for the holidays this year. That’s according to Fran Mayko of AAA Northeast and it's a 3% increase over last year. The National Weather Service is forecasting a large storm stretching from the Midwest to the Atlantic on Thursday, Dec....
Commonwealth Wind bows out of nearly finished contract, says costs have risen too high
The parent company of Commonwealth Wind says it can no longer build its wind farm at the prices negotiated with Massachusetts electric companies. Avangrid previously sought to renegotiate the contracts, but the state refused. On Friday, the company filed papers asking the Department of Public Utilities to dismiss the approval...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0