Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Related
After lessons learned, No. 8 Tennessee meets Austin Peay
No. 8 Tennessee will aim to regain its footing following a loss and remain perfect at home on Wednesday when
rockytopinsider.com
Local Running Back Announces Top Two, Commitment Date
Knoxville running back Desean Bishop announced a top two of Appalachian State and Tennessee Monday afternoon and plans to decide between the two Wednesday. Bishop shared the news on Twitter including his plan to sign Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET at the Karns High School auditorium. Bishop is a three-star...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee baseball leads nation with five players on preseason All-American Teams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball is showing no signs of a setback after a record 10 Vols were taken in the 2022 MLB Draft. Ahead of their 2023 college baseball season, the preseason honors are starting to roll in, and Tennessee had five players named to Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America teams on Monday.
Transfer commits arrive at Tennessee to participate in bowl practices
Two transfers who announced their commitments to Tennessee on the same day last week have already joined the Vols to participate in the on-campus bowl practices. Former UC Davis tight end McCallan Castles and former Indiana kicker Charles Campbell both arrived at Tennessee over the past few days, according to sources, to get an early start on the final year of their college careers.
rockytopinsider.com
Arizona Player Throws Up Middle Finger After Defeating Tennessee
Tennessee and Arizona took part in a back-and-forth slugfest on Saturday night in Tucson as the Vols fell to the Wildcats by a score of 75-70. After Tennessee’s four-point victory over Arizona in Knoxville last season, there was plenty of reason to believe that this game would be more than just a regular non-conference matchup between these two Top 10 teams. And, sure enough, that was the case.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get bad news to end the week
The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Saturday. 2023 four-star defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his decommitment from Tennessee in a social media post on Saturday night. “First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Tennessee for welcoming me with open arms,” wrote Smith in an Instagram...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sylvester Smith, 4-star 2023 DB out of Alabama, flips commitment from Tennessee to new SEC program
Sylvester Smith announced on Saturday that he would be decommitting from Tennessee. On Sunday morning, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will now be committing to Auburn. The Munford, Alabama, native captioned the tweet “I’m home.” The tweet features an edit of Smith wearing a crown and holding an Auburn helmet.
WATE
Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads
TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads. TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Keeping your gifts safe...
‘Experience the call’: 2023 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival set for January
A celebration of some 20,000 Sandhill Cranes is happening in January in Meigs County that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting for bird enthusiasts and families.
wvlt.tv
Second Chance Christmas
Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing
Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
wvlt.tv
Hundreds of people place wreaths at headstones of veterans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered to attend the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremonies across East Tennessee. The people attending the ceremony lay the wreaths at the headstones of veterans. Elizabeth Hobbs, a former University of Tennessee student, has been the one to place the wreath...
wvlt.tv
UT alum works on Avatar: The Way of Water
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni recently brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood. Ben Murphy graduated from UT before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood. Now, the UT grad can put the latest James Cameron flick on his résumé. The...
wvlt.tv
Ober Gatlinburg ski seasons starts Tuesday
A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Body of missing kayaker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated:...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN
Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
wvlt.tv
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
Chris Rock to perform in Knoxville during 2023 world tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Comedy star Chris Rock is hitting the again road in 2023 for his world tour that will bring him to East Tennessee in February. The award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer announced the first 2023 dates for his “Ego Death World Tour.” Rock will perform in Knoxville on Saturday, Feb. […]
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
wvlt.tv
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, “A Drag Queen Christmas” show will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre, which has been a show met with criticism and defense from both sides of the issue. Pastor Ken Peters is one of the people organizing efforts to speak out against...
Comments / 0