ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man gets 7 years after killing man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he fatally struck a man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk. Judge Mary Jane Hall on Friday sentenced Juan Franklin Ramirez-Urrea, 20, to seven active years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter from driving under the influence, and DUI, back in October, per a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
NORFOLK, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Receiving stolen property charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police investigate boy's 'suspicious' death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a boy's death in Portsmouth Monday morning. The Portsmouth Police Department has not shared many details with the public at this time. As of Monday afternoon, we don't know the child's name or age. Police did say that the juvenile walked into a...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today

Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-1-shot-in-portsmouth-with-life-threatening-injuries/. Zoom interview with ODU professor Annette Finley-Crosswhite. Read more at bit.ly/3YyhSo2. Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit. Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3HMzbvB. Moyock man arrested after pursuit. A...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth man arrested for online threats, guns seized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man accused of making several online threats is behind bars. The Portsmouth Police Department arrested 41-year-old Torrey Sutton on Saturday and charged him with communicating a threat in writing, which is a Class 5 felony. Investigators said Sutton was arrested after the public alerted police...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for attempted murder in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — On Friday, a man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Franklin nearly three weeks ago. On Nov. 29, police say they got a report of a vehicle being hit by bullets while in use. The police department didn't say if the driver was hurt or where the shooting happened.
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash

Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/state-police-speed-alcohol-contributing-factors-in-york-county-crash/. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy