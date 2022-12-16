Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Related
Norfolk man sentenced to 38 active years for killing teen, injuring woman
Norfolk man sentenced to 38 active years in prison for killing teen, injuring woman in 2019 domestic dispute
WAVY News 10
Charges dismissed for Newport News School Board member accused of stalking ex-girlfriend
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — All charges were dismissed for a Newport News School Board member accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, a city council member. Marvin Harris was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, but it was canceled. Police say Newport News City Council member Sharon Scott filed the charges in October.
WAVY News 10
Man gets 7 years after killing man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he fatally struck a man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk. Judge Mary Jane Hall on Friday sentenced Juan Franklin Ramirez-Urrea, 20, to seven active years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter from driving under the influence, and DUI, back in October, per a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
DOJ convicts 2 men who were part of 6 robberies, at least one in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men were just found guilty of being involved in a string of local robberies. Part of the evidence against the men was selfies of the suspects wearing ski masks and holding guns. The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (which falls...
Motion for new trial struck down in Cummings murder case
Dooley, 29, was one of four men charged in the 2011 murder of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings and the wounding of his roommate, Jake Carey, at the home they rented on West 42nd Street in Norfolk.
Judge dismisses assault case against Portsmouth police officer
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The case against a Portsmouth police officer accused of assault during an incident caught on camera will not move forward. A judge dismissed the charges against Detective Mario Hunter on Friday. Hunter faced simple assault and battery charges, a misdemeanor, for an incident captured on another...
Elizabeth City man airlifted to Norfolk after shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Medics airlifted a man to Norfolk after he was shot in Elizabeth City overnight Tuesday. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, 47-year-old Mark Graham was found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m. That's the same block...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Receiving stolen property charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
WAVY News 10
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
Protestors want Virginia Beach pastor to step down
Blanchard was arrested after he and 16 other men were arrested in an online chatting sting in 2021.
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate and ask for the public's help identifying the suspect
Woman sentenced to 31 years for murdering boyfriend, hiding body in car
According to a news release, 45-year-old Melissa Diaz was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conceal a dead body, and physically defiling a dead human body.
Portsmouth police: man charged with making 'several' online threats
A 41-year-old man is facing charges after Portsmouth police said he made "several concerning threats" online.
Juvenile suspiciously dies after walking into hospital: Portsmouth police
Portsmouth police are investigating the death of a juvenile on Monday. Police said the juvenile male walked into an area hospital around 8:35 in the morning.
Hampton jury convicts man on firearm and fentanyl distribution charges
More than two years after a traffic stop in Hampton that led to an arrest, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a conviction in the case.
Portsmouth police investigate boy's 'suspicious' death
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a boy's death in Portsmouth Monday morning. The Portsmouth Police Department has not shared many details with the public at this time. As of Monday afternoon, we don't know the child's name or age. Police did say that the juvenile walked into a...
WAVY News 10
Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today
Aesia Toliver named co-anchor of WAVY News 10 Today. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-1-shot-in-portsmouth-with-life-threatening-injuries/. Zoom interview with ODU professor Annette Finley-Crosswhite. Read more at bit.ly/3YyhSo2. Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit. Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3HMzbvB. Moyock man arrested after pursuit. A...
Portsmouth man arrested for online threats, guns seized
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man accused of making several online threats is behind bars. The Portsmouth Police Department arrested 41-year-old Torrey Sutton on Saturday and charged him with communicating a threat in writing, which is a Class 5 felony. Investigators said Sutton was arrested after the public alerted police...
Man arrested for attempted murder in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Va. — On Friday, a man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Franklin nearly three weeks ago. On Nov. 29, police say they got a report of a vehicle being hit by bullets while in use. The police department didn't say if the driver was hurt or where the shooting happened.
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/state-police-speed-alcohol-contributing-factors-in-york-county-crash/. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1