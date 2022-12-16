ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

New development planned for East 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of faith leaders and businessmen are planning to build an apartment complex on East 38th Street, about a mile west of Pendleton Pike. “We are right in the vein of what we believe is a renaissance for this area,” said Kenneth Sullivan of New Direction Church.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Over 5,000 people without power in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Over 10,000 people were without power in Kokomo Tuesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy. There are 45 active outages in Howard County, where Kokomo is, impacting just over 10,000 people. According to a Duke Energy outage map, 23% of the people Duke Energy serves in...
KOKOMO, IN
i69finishline.com

On Track Project Update: December 19, 2022

The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State Road 144 interchange, making it the longest section of new interstate to open for the I-69 Finish Line project. This marks nearly 150 miles of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis now open to free flow traffic.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police: 5 south side dealerships under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — KBB Auto Sales, a car dealership on the city’s south side, currently has 25 open consumer complaints and several lawsuits filed against the company, mostly involving odometer fraud. However, I-Team 8 is finding four associate auto companies are under investigation, according to the Indiana State Police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana

We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Impact of storm on small businesses. Impact of storm on...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

New life for an old Marsh store in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The old Marsh property in Westfield on Greyhound Pass has not had a full-time occupant in over five years, but the redevelopment will come with some headaches. “I don’t like to see empty buildings” said Sue Childs as she and her friend Connie cut through...
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy

After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Purdue University launches Snowfall Climatology Toolbox

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. (WISH) — Purdue University is launching a new tool to track snowfall. It’s called the Snowfall Climatology Toolbox, and it has historic snowfall data not just from Indiana, but from areas around the country. Developers hope it can help people track weather trends more easily.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

ISP: 1 killed in I-74 crash on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 74 that killed a West Virginia woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 just east of the Acton Road exit. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle strike the rear of a stopped semi tractor-trailer and roll over several times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
moversmakers.org

Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center

Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 59

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold …. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Giving teen parents a helping hand. Daniel Miller talks to the woman behind a foundation meant to empower teen parents. Holiday...
GREENWOOD, IN
travelnowsmart.com

Indianapolis Hotels With Hot Tubs In Room 2023

These hotels with hot tubs in rooms are perfect if you want to enjoy luxury and relaxation while visiting Indianapolis. Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, you’ll love returning to your hotel and relaxing in your own private hot tub. Here are our top selections for hotels in Indianapolis that have in-room hot tubs:
