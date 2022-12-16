Read full article on original website
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Chili's Discontinues 'Original Chicken Crispers' - Customers in UproarTy D.Dallas, TX
Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing TempsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Aaron Judge's Record-Breaking HR Ball Sold at Auction for $1.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jalen Williams Finding Deeper Connection with Fans
Jalen Williams launched his YouTube channel to connect with fans and show his off-court life.
NFL Draft Profile: Nick Whiteside, Cornerback, Saginaw Valley State Cardinals
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Saginaw Valley State CB Nick Whiteside
Stars, Jaguars pick up first wins against Kennedy
Holy Angels and Jefferson handed Kennedy consecutive losses after winning a thriller a week earlier at Washburn Holy Angels picked up its first win of the young season by a 74-64 final score at Kennedy High School on Dec. 13, maintaining a 31-28 halftime lead on a 43-36 second-half run. The Stars spread the offense around with four players scoring at least 13 points. Jaylen Boehm-Peterson led the way with...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Houston Astros Sign Star Outfielder
Star free agent outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a new contract with the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Brantley, who will be playing in his age 36 season in 2023, has played in Houston since 2019 after spending his first 10 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians, who have now been renamed as the Cleveland Guardians.
Oregon Transfer Tight End Moliki Matavao Commits to UCLA Football
The former four-star recruit is coming to Westwood two years after the Bruins' staff failed to reel him in coming out of high school.
Seahawks Week 16 injury report: 7 players sit out Tuesday practice
The Seahawks have moved up their normal practice schedule this week as they prepare to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. Seven players sat out today’s practice, including Ryan Neal and Ken Walker. Here’s our first injury updates of the week. Player Injury Tue Wed...
