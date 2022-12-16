ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Sun Current

Stars, Jaguars pick up first wins against Kennedy

Holy Angels and Jefferson handed Kennedy consecutive losses after winning a thriller a week earlier at Washburn Holy Angels picked up its first win of the young season by a 74-64 final score at Kennedy High School on Dec. 13, maintaining a 31-28 halftime lead on a 43-36 second-half run. The Stars spread the offense around with four players scoring at least 13 points. Jaylen Boehm-Peterson led the way with...
KENNEDY, NY
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Houston Astros Sign Star Outfielder

Star free agent outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a new contract with the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Brantley, who will be playing in his age 36 season in 2023, has played in Houston since 2019 after spending his first 10 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians, who have now been renamed as the Cleveland Guardians.
HOUSTON, TX

