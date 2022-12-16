Read full article on original website
wpln.org
Federal prosecutors: Capitol rioters from Tennessee plotted to kill federal agents
Recently unsealed court records show federal prosecutors have brought new charges against two Tennessee men related to the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, and Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville, face multiple counts including conspiracy, retaliation against a federal official, and solicitation to commit violence. In a statement to WPLN News, an attorney for Carter says the man asserts his innocence and that his legal defense is “just beginning.”
q95fm.net
Seven Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrants, Money, Drugs, And Guns Seized
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.
Former Cumberland Co. official convicted on several counts, now facing maximum sentence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director Michael Harvel was convicted Thursday of nine counts of civil rights violations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office from the Middle District of Tennessee. The 61-year-old was convicted after an eight-day trial that included testimonies from 13 women who testified...
Knoxville teen speaks out at commission meeting following McAlister’s incident with deputies
The 15-year-old who was fired from her job after a social media post claimed she refused service at a deli to three Knox County deputies on Nov. 21 has spoken out in a commission meeting.
supertalk929.com
Man Arrested After Assaulting Police Officers
Johnson City Police arrest an Athens, Tennessee man over the weekend after he assaults police officers who were responding to an assault on an employee of a local hotel. Upon arrival, police found Timothy Libbey had attacked the employee, then turned on police in an unprovoked manner. Libbey was subdued by police and was taken into custody. Libbey’s bond is set at 101 thousand dollars and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
‘Operation Grinchmas’ nets 93 firearms, meth, heroin and marijuana in Claiborne County
7 people arrested in a long-term investigation into illegal narcotics in Claiborne County, sheriff's office says.
wvlt.tv
TSA: Firearm detection sees all-time high at McGhee Tyson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Transportation Security Administration officers are reporting record numbers of firearms at McGhee Tyson Airport. That trend is consistent across the state. According to a report from the administration, TSA officers have found a total of 353 weapons across the state during regular luggage checks. McGhee Tyson...
wvlt.tv
TBI looking to solve 2014 cold case
An East Tennessee woman battling addiction got a second chance to get her family back together in time for Christmas. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished.
wvlt.tv
Knox County residents speak on McAlister’s incident, push for sheriff’s office oversight board continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday evening, the Knox County Commission held an open forum, during which residents spoke on some controversial issues. Some attendees voiced their opinions on an upcoming drag performance at the Tennessee and others spoke on a debacle involving the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s...
Juvenile family member charged in 22-year-old Sevier County man's killing
A Sevier County juvenile was being held Tuesday in the killing of a family member, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened early Tuesday, according to a release from Deputy Chief Jeff McCarter. Authorities were dispatched at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday about a shooting at a home at...
Blount County agencies purchase cell phone reading software for 2023
Three law enforcement agencies in Blount County will soon have new tools to better read cell phones as evidence in crimes.
wvlt.tv
Florida woman loses important necklace in Sevier County
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search is on for a necklace that a Florida woman lost last week. Kathy Jacobs Almeida and her husband were visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area when she noticed the cross on her necklace was gone. Almeida said her father gave her this necklace on her...
Juvenile charged after fatal early morning shooting in Sevier County
A juvenile is facing charges after an early morning shooting just outside of Sevierville, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.
JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly attacking Hampton Inn employee, responding officers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking and employee of Hampton Inn and officers that responded to the call, according to police. A release from the Johnson City Police Department states Timothy Libbey, from Athens, was arrested and charged after officers responded to Hampton Inn on North State of […]
'She was basically like a child': Knoxville business owner searching for stolen camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A camper thief left a big lump of coal in a Knoxville business owner's stocking after they stole her "Mint Julep." Colleen Martin, who runs a t-shirt design company called Little Hoot Designs, said a thief took off with her mint green camper recently as it was sitting in a parking lot on Sutherland Avenue in West Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman
Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. An East Tennessee woman battling addiction got a second chance to get her family back together in time for Christmas. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 Updated:...
Operation Not Forgotten | TBI finds several at-risk children during large operation in Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that over a period of two days, they worked to make contact with 24 at-risk children in the Knoxville area as part of a larger operation involving several agencies. It was called Operation Not Forgotten and TBI said they were...
WBIR
1-year-old found safe, man taken into custody after Amber Alert
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old who was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Amber Alert Monday morning has been found. Roberto Godinez III was located safe, according to the TBI. Roberto Godinez II, who the 1-year-old was thought to be traveling with, was taken into custody later...
wvlt.tv
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, “A Drag Queen Christmas” show will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre, which has been a show met with criticism and defense from both sides of the issue. Pastor Ken Peters is one of the people organizing efforts to speak out against...
