Knoxville, TN

wpln.org

Federal prosecutors: Capitol rioters from Tennessee plotted to kill federal agents

Recently unsealed court records show federal prosecutors have brought new charges against two Tennessee men related to the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, and Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville, face multiple counts including conspiracy, retaliation against a federal official, and solicitation to commit violence. In a statement to WPLN News, an attorney for Carter says the man asserts his innocence and that his legal defense is “just beginning.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Seven Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrants, Money, Drugs, And Guns Seized

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Man Arrested After Assaulting Police Officers

Johnson City Police arrest an Athens, Tennessee man over the weekend after he assaults police officers who were responding to an assault on an employee of a local hotel. Upon arrival, police found Timothy Libbey had attacked the employee, then turned on police in an unprovoked manner. Libbey was subdued by police and was taken into custody. Libbey’s bond is set at 101 thousand dollars and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
ATHENS, TN
wvlt.tv

TSA: Firearm detection sees all-time high at McGhee Tyson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Transportation Security Administration officers are reporting record numbers of firearms at McGhee Tyson Airport. That trend is consistent across the state. According to a report from the administration, TSA officers have found a total of 353 weapons across the state during regular luggage checks. McGhee Tyson...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI looking to solve 2014 cold case

An East Tennessee woman battling addiction got a second chance to get her family back together in time for Christmas. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Florida woman loses important necklace in Sevier County

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search is on for a necklace that a Florida woman lost last week. Kathy Jacobs Almeida and her husband were visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area when she noticed the cross on her necklace was gone. Almeida said her father gave her this necklace on her...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman

Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. An East Tennessee woman battling addiction got a second chance to get her family back together in time for Christmas. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 Updated:...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

1-year-old found safe, man taken into custody after Amber Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old who was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Amber Alert Monday morning has been found. Roberto Godinez III was located safe, according to the TBI. Roberto Godinez II, who the 1-year-old was thought to be traveling with, was taken into custody later...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, “A Drag Queen Christmas” show will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre, which has been a show met with criticism and defense from both sides of the issue. Pastor Ken Peters is one of the people organizing efforts to speak out against...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

