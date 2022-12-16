Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: December 19th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning weather update. Today: Clearing sky. High of 58°. Winds N 10-15 MPH. Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 25°. Winds N 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Clouds increase late. High of 47°. Winds N→SE 12-18 MPH....
San Angelo LIVE!
Dangerous Arctic Blast to Plunge West Texas to Below Zero Wind Chills Thursday
SAN ANGELO – A dangerous arctic cold front will blow through West Texas and the Concho Valley Thursday bringing near record dangerous and potentially deadly cold conditions. According to information from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, the first of two cold fronts will make its way through the area Tuesday which will keep high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and skies will be cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday.
everythinglubbock.com
Preparing for potentially pipe-bursting cold weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Memories from the February 2021 deep freeze still send shivers down the spines of many Texans. Thousands of people suffered damage to their homes from pipes that froze and burst thanks to a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures and the rolling blackouts that accompanied them. The...
KRQE News 13
Light rain and snow moving quickly through the state
A quick hitting storm system is moving through New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some lighter rain and snow showers mainly to southern NM. Ruidoso and the Sacramento Mountains are getting some minor accumulation. The showers will rapidly move through the eastern plains this evening before clearing out later tonight. Skies will likewise clear from west to east late tonight. So brace yourselves for another very cold night. Finally milder temps return statewide with abundant sunshine Monday. The east will see downsloping winds, giving highs a 10° boost. Highs will warm into the middle 40s for the RGV, upper 50s to near 60° for Tucumcari southward to Roswell.
How to prepare for Oklahoma’s freezing temperatures
The 4Warn Storm Team is predicting freezing temperatures. Here is how you can prepare for the chilly weather.
Kansas snowstorm to arrive on first day of winter, dangerous wind chills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter, bringing with it a blast of arctic air. The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on […]
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know
Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
Quick update on significant pre-Christmas snowstorm, dangerous flash-freeze
UPDATE: Christmas Week Arctic Front storm: Move your travel plans to Tuesday or Wednesday to be safe. All of the weather data continues to show a very large, high-wind storm system gelling over the Great Lakes region just before Christmas. Here’s a quick look at the timing. I also want to give you a look at the size of the storm.
kyweathercenter.com
Ohio Valley Winter Storm Potential Increases
Good afternoon, folks. It continues to be all eyes on the big storm system set to impact much of the country in the days leading up to Christmas. This is likely to bring, at least, some snow and bitterly cold temps to Kentucky. In the short term, we are still...
everythinglubbock.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes here
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
everythinglubbock.com
Regional grid is ready for cold weather, Xcel Energy says
AMARILLO, Texas — The coldest air this season will spread across Texas and New Mexico later this week. According to a press release from Xcel Energy, the utility holding company said it’s prepared for the bitter cold temperatures and wind chill values coming to its Texas and New Mexico service area.
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
blackchronicle.com
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas-themed holiday gifts to enjoy this season
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holidays have arrived and so has the pressure to buy meaningful gifts for the ones you love. There are Texas holiday traditions along with a multitude of Texas-themed gifts that will make that uncle in Utah feel a sprinkle of Texas magic this holiday season.
KRQE News 13
NMSP spread cheer with light performance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico State Police are getting into the holiday spirit with their own light show. The department posted a video to its social media pages Monday with their patrol unit lights flashing to Carol of the Bells. Between the Instagram and Facebook post, the video has...
everythinglubbock.com
Unemployment rate in Texas held steady in November 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicated the state’s unemployment rate held steady during the month November 2022. According to a press release from the TWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 4.0 percent, unchanged from October’s report.
losalamosreporter.com
Bull Moose Spotted Near Ski Santa Fe
A moose on the loose near Ski Santa Fe. Photo by Theresa Ronan. New Mexico Department of Game & Fish (NMG&F) has announced that a bull moose was spotted recently near Ski Santa Fe. This is one of the southernmost sightings of a moose in New Mexico. There have been...
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Gas prices drop as demand softens, regional supply increases
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s weekly gas price average dropped for the ninth consecutive week, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $2.628 on Sunday. AAA data indicated prices were trending downward.
