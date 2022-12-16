A quick hitting storm system is moving through New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some lighter rain and snow showers mainly to southern NM. Ruidoso and the Sacramento Mountains are getting some minor accumulation. The showers will rapidly move through the eastern plains this evening before clearing out later tonight. Skies will likewise clear from west to east late tonight. So brace yourselves for another very cold night. Finally milder temps return statewide with abundant sunshine Monday. The east will see downsloping winds, giving highs a 10° boost. Highs will warm into the middle 40s for the RGV, upper 50s to near 60° for Tucumcari southward to Roswell.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO