WOWK
National Signing Day is on Wednesday. Here’s what to know.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The next crop of West Virginia Mountaineers will take shape on Wednesday as Neal Brown eagerly awaits National Letters of Intent from prospects across the country. Brown has seen success on the recruiting trail, pulling top-50 classes in each of his first three seasons. His 2023...
WOWK
Legg Named Second Team Academic All-America
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University redshirt junior kicker Casey Legg has been named to the Academic All-America Second Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators, announced today by the organization. It is the 30th time a West Virginia football player has been named to the team and...
WOWK
Huggins, WVU see areas to work on before Big 12 play begins
WVU (9-2) has played well to start this season, with its two hiccups coming against now-No. 1 Purdue and an Xavier team that, like the Mountaineers, is just outside of the latest AP Top 25 rankings. Offensively, Bob Huggins’ team is shooting at nearly a 50 percent success rate, is...
WOWK
Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
WOWK
Graham Harrell joins Purdue as offensive coordinator
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Graham Harrell is officially headed to the Big Ten. After one season as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Purdue officially announced Tuesday that Harrell will assume the Boilermakers’ offensive coordinator position as they begin a new era under head coach Ryan Walters. Harrell was the offensive coordinator at North Texas (2016-18) and USC (2019-21) before joining the Mountaineers.
WOWK
West Virginia blasts past Fairmont State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In front of 681 fans, the West Virginia University wrestling team claimed eight wins by fall on its way to a 48-6 victory over Fairmont State at the WVU Coliseum on Monday night. “It was nice to see the guys get on a roll,” fifth-year coach...
WOWK
Wren Baker pens letter to Mountaineer Nation
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, is the first on-campus day of Wren Baker’s tenure as West Virginia University’s Vice President and director of athletics. Baker was hired by WVU on Nov. 30, and began his duties in Morgantown on Monday. Baker, the 13th AD in WVU history, penned a...
WOWK
WVU women’s basketball heads to West Palm Beach Invitational
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball is set to conclude its nonconference schedule this week, as it travels to West Palm Beach, Florida, from Dec. 20-21, for a pair of contests against Georgia and Miami (Ohio) in the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational.
WOWK
Emmitt Matthews Jr. out vs. Buffalo
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will not play for the Mountaineers against Buffalo on Sunday, according to the team. Matthews is battling a left knee injury and is listed as day-to-day. He leads the team in minutes and is one of its four double-digit scorers, averaging 10.8 points per game.
WOWK
Bell’s double-double powers WVU over Buffalo
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s the holiday season in Morgantown, but the Mountaineers (9-2) weren’t in much of a sharing mood as they dominated Buffalo (5-6) 96-78 at the WVU Coliseum. A forceful Jimmy Bell Jr. and a red-hot Erik Stevenson led the Mountaineer offense to its highest...
WOWK
West Virginia honors Huggins with 96-78 win over Buffalo
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP)Erik Stevenson scored a season-high 22 points, Jimmy Bell Jr. had a double-double, and West Virginia celebrated Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Day by defeating Buffalo 96-78 on Sunday. With 925 wins, Huggins is third all-time in Division I behind Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim. Huggins, who...
WOWK
WVU plays host to Fairmont State in final dual of 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action on Big 12 Now and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling. Monday’s dual has been declared a Dollar...
WOWK
Hammond announces signing of Duncan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Hayhurst Family rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Maximus “Max” Duncan (Colorado Springs, Colo./The Vanguard School/UC Colorado Springs) has signed a national letter of intent and athletic grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year. “We are really happy Max has...
