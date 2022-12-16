MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will not play for the Mountaineers against Buffalo on Sunday, according to the team. Matthews is battling a left knee injury and is listed as day-to-day. He leads the team in minutes and is one of its four double-digit scorers, averaging 10.8 points per game.

