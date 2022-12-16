Read full article on original website
Related
Writer Rax King on her favorite book, 'Dancing Queen' by Lisa Carver
NPR's Juana Summers talks with writer Rax King about one of her favorite books, "Dancing Queen" by Lisa Carver. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 may not end this week as planned
The U.S. Supreme Court granted a request by Republican attorneys general who want to extend those restrictions. The court put a temporary hold on a lower court ruling that found Title 42 unlawful. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics...
South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions
South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review.
The Taliban continues eroding the rights and visibility of Afghan women and girls
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Afghan women's rights advocate Naheed Farid about the Taliban's ban on university education for women. She was shocked by the decision to end higher education for women.
Understanding the mental health crisis afflicting American teens
Rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicide have risen in recent years. NY Times reporter Matt Richtel says we lack the therapists and treatment centers to care for teens who are suffering.
Data shows the pandemic spiked anxiety in the U.S., but state policies can help
NPR's Juana Summers talks to Catherine Ettman, postdoctoral fellow at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , about recent trends in the prevalence of anxiety in the U.S. Michael Levitt. Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated...
A mountain lion in California inspired construction of a wildlife crossing
NPR's A Martinez speaks to wildlife advocate Beth Pratt about the construction of a wildlife crossing near Los Angeles that could help save the local mountain lion population.
How 2 new House members plan to 'work across the aisle' in the next Congress
It's a time of transition on Capitol Hill. In the House of Representatives, Democrats are ceding the majority offices to the Republicans. As departing lawmakers pack up their things, first-time lawmakers are unpacking their belongings and getting ready to settle in. Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost and New York Republican Mike...
U.S. Supreme Court extends border rule. Shelters fear migrant surge if it's lifted
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas. Garcia says shelters in the city cannot withstand an expected surge in migrants after Title 42 is lifted.
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
New England artist sends a message of joy, literally, with the Hanukkah Forever stamp
In 1984, when Jeanette Kuvin Oren was an epidemiology Ph.D. student at Yale University and preparing for her wedding, the university rabbi had a suggestion: Since Oren already pursued art as a hobby, would she be open to making her own ketubah? She said yes, and her life changed. But it wasn’t only because of the marriage.
Banned Books: Author Susan Kuklin on telling stories that inform understanding
This discussion with Susan Kuklin is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. Writer and photographer Susan Kuklin is the author of the award-winning nonfiction book, Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out. The book is banned from school library shelves in 11 school districts in the U.S.
In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital
A Florida hospital has become the latest front for political activists eager to challenge protocols for treating COVID. While most of the 6,000 hospitals in the United States are privately-run, about 200 are controlled by publicly-elected board members, according to Larry Gage, former president of the National Association of Public Hospitals. Typically, those elections usually have nothing to do with national politics or culture war issues.
The weird, wild and wonderful stories you might have missed this year
There's always room for a little more good news. As we look back on 2022, we wanted to share a few of our favorite moments of joy from the year to bring a bit of hope, whimsy and humor to your end of year festivities. Here are a few bits...
War vet Jack McCain wants Congress to help the Afghan pilots who kept him safe
PHOENIX — Veterans of the war in Afghanistan say that without passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act, tens of thousands of people who helped U.S. forces during the 20-year war could be abandoned in Afghanistan, or even lose the right to stay if they're already in the U.S. On...
American life expectancy is now at its lowest in nearly two decades
The average life expectancy for Americans shortened by over seven months last year, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That decrease follows an already big decline of 1.8 years in 2020. As a result, the expected life span of someone born in the U.S. is now 76.4 years — the shortest it has been in nearly two decades.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0