North Carolina State

Connecticut Public

Writer Rax King on her favorite book, 'Dancing Queen' by Lisa Carver

NPR's Juana Summers talks with writer Rax King about one of her favorite books, "Dancing Queen" by Lisa Carver. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Connecticut Public

My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
Connecticut Public

Banned Books: Author Susan Kuklin on telling stories that inform understanding

This discussion with Susan Kuklin is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. Writer and photographer Susan Kuklin is the author of the award-winning nonfiction book, Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out. The book is banned from school library shelves in 11 school districts in the U.S.
Connecticut Public

In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital

A Florida hospital has become the latest front for political activists eager to challenge protocols for treating COVID. While most of the 6,000 hospitals in the United States are privately-run, about 200 are controlled by publicly-elected board members, according to Larry Gage, former president of the National Association of Public Hospitals. Typically, those elections usually have nothing to do with national politics or culture war issues.
SARASOTA, FL
Connecticut Public

American life expectancy is now at its lowest in nearly two decades

The average life expectancy for Americans shortened by over seven months last year, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That decrease follows an already big decline of 1.8 years in 2020. As a result, the expected life span of someone born in the U.S. is now 76.4 years — the shortest it has been in nearly two decades.
Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

