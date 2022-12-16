Give the gift of heat

HIGH POINT — For the holidays you can make a gift in someone else’s name to help keep a needy local resident warm.

United Way of Greater High Point has been giving out space heaters this winter for its annual Gift of Warmth Initiative. Many community members don’t have heating in their homes, or heating is too expensive to run, and the temperatures have been dropping steadily. At the first heater giveaway, the United Way gave out more than 75 space heaters, and there was still a line out the door for individuals still in need.