Minot Air Force Base, ND

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong says Kevin McCarthy deserves to be next House Speaker

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong was asked if Kevin McCarthy deserves to be elected as the next Speaker of the House. "I think he does. He's worked as hard as anybody, navigated a tumultuous time and raises as much money, I think he's been if not to every member's district, to just about every member's district and has the most relationships across as broad a section of the conference as anybody," said Armstrong.
KFYR-TV

Cramer reacts to Title 42 stay

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Biden Administration from lifting a Trump-era border policy. Title 42, a public health statute from the 1920s, was put in place in 2020 by the Trump administration to block illegal entry from migrants across the southern border. Monday, the Supreme Court’s stay means it’ll remain in place, and Senator Kevin Cramer is happy about that.
Daily Montanan

Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources

It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Associated Press

US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tensions remained high at the U.S-Mexico border Tuesday amid uncertainty over the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers, with the Biden administration asking the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas. The U.S. government made its plea in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Before Roberts issued that order, the restrictions had been slated to expire Wednesday. The federal government acknowledged that ending the restrictions will likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings.” But the government asked the court to reject a last-minute effort by a group of conservative-leaning states to maintain a measure that allows officials to expel many but not all asylum-seekers. Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum guaranteed by U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 under a public-health rule called Title 42.
