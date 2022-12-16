Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Gov. Cox issues executive order suspending propane delivery rules
SALT LAKE CITY – Governor Spencer Cox issued an emergency order on December 16 to suspend federal regulations limiting the hours drivers can work to deliver liquid petroleum gas for […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong says Kevin McCarthy deserves to be next House Speaker
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong was asked if Kevin McCarthy deserves to be elected as the next Speaker of the House. "I think he does. He's worked as hard as anybody, navigated a tumultuous time and raises as much money, I think he's been if not to every member's district, to just about every member's district and has the most relationships across as broad a section of the conference as anybody," said Armstrong.
KFYR-TV
Cramer reacts to Title 42 stay
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Biden Administration from lifting a Trump-era border policy. Title 42, a public health statute from the 1920s, was put in place in 2020 by the Trump administration to block illegal entry from migrants across the southern border. Monday, the Supreme Court’s stay means it’ll remain in place, and Senator Kevin Cramer is happy about that.
House committee votes to release Donald Trump’s tax returns – live
Records to be shared with public after committee spends hours in private deliberation
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
North Dakota settles mineral, oil rights boundary dispute
(The Center Square) - About $130 million will be returned to some North Dakota private mineral owners and gas operators as part of a settlement over the boundary of the Missouri River's ordinary high-water mark. The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands announced Monday that the second part...
US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tensions remained high at the U.S-Mexico border Tuesday amid uncertainty over the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers, with the Biden administration asking the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas. The U.S. government made its plea in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Before Roberts issued that order, the restrictions had been slated to expire Wednesday. The federal government acknowledged that ending the restrictions will likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings.” But the government asked the court to reject a last-minute effort by a group of conservative-leaning states to maintain a measure that allows officials to expel many but not all asylum-seekers. Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum guaranteed by U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 under a public-health rule called Title 42.
