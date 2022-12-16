Read full article on original website
Ex-NBA star arrested for allegedly beating daughter
Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning following an alleged domestic violence incident. According to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald, Stoudemire was arrested at his Miami condo and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. The alleged victim was one of Stoudemire’s two daughters, who are 17 and... The post Ex-NBA star arrested for allegedly beating daughter appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said Larry Bird Is Far Better Than LeBron James And Any Other Small Forward In NBA History
Michael Jordan and Larry Bird starred in some intense duels during their time together in the NBA. Although His Airness struggled a lot to win against Bird and his Boston Celtics, he put up incredible individual performances to make life a living hell for the C's during the 80s. MJ...
Lakers Rumors: Indiana Pacers Trade Held Up By Jeanie Buss?
Happily, it turns out Russell Westbrook has been better than expected.
BREAKING: Huge Anthony Davis Injury Update
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported an update on Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Fred VanVleet Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Comments About Him
The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have some mutual respect
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green Receive Last Minute Injury Updates vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report vs. the Toronto Raptors
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Receives Official Status For Warriors vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors are still without Wiggins vs. the Toronto Raptors
Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire charged with punching daughter
MIAMI (AP) — Former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face. Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500...
Lakers: Did LeBron James Just Subtly Pressure Rob Pelinka To Make Moves?
With Anthony Davis hurt indefinitely, will L.A. even trade one of its picks now?
NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news
After a disappointing start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were finally starting to build a little bit of momentum in recent weeks, especially on offense. But unfortunately for Los Angeles, the team is getting hit with a massive setback with an injury to star Anthony Davis. As NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Read more... The post NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Jordan Poole's Hilarious Reaction After Career Night vs. Toronto Raptors
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole went off vs. Toronto
Yardbarker
Video: Donovan Mitchell Hilariously Rests His Head On An Angry JR Smith's Shoulder After Being Called For A Foul
Donovan Mitchell had a shoulder to lean on when he was called for an offensive foul against the Dallas Mavericks, but it wasn't on any of his current teammates. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was called for a foul after he raced to the basket with Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. attempting to stop him. Mitchell pulled up for a swish, and in that process elbowed Hardaway who stumbled away.
thecomeback.com
Another horrible Phoenix Suns scandal revealed
Major sponsors forced Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to sell the franchise after a September report exposed a clear pattern of racist and misogynistic behavior. However, some within the Suns organization are beginning to ask when other Suns executives will be held accountable for the same behavior in which Sarver engaged.
FanSided
