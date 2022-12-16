ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Fatal shooting victim on Detroit’s west side identified as 14-year-old boy

DETROIT – A person who was shot and killed Monday evening on Detroit’s west side has been identified as a 14-year-old boy. Detroit police say that at around 5:39 p.m., the 14-year-old was fatally shot on Biltmore Street, near the area of 7 Mile and Southfield roads. Officers were responding to a report of shots fired, and then located the boy at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Driver involved in hit-and-run that injured teen in Dearborn charged with misdemeanor

DEARBORN, Mich. – The driver that hit a teenager and fled the scene on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Dearborn has been charged with a one-year misdemeanor. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 37-year-old woman from River Rouge with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident after she hit a teenager crossing the road and fled last week.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek suspects linked to larcenies on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two suspects linked to several larcenies at a home on the city’s west side. The first incident occurred on Friday (Oct. 28) at 3 p.m. on Dexter Avenue and Sturtevant Street in Detroit when a woman stole some Amazon packages from the homeowner’s porch.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 person fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person was fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Dec. 19) at 5:39 p.m. in the 19100 block of Biltmore Street in Detroit. Detroit police responded to the shooting, and upon arrival, officers indicated that the person had been shot. The victim...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police

WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Alligator family discovered during east side Detroit home eviction, police say

DETROIT – Alligators were found inside a Detroit home on Friday afternoon, according to police officials. Detroit police officers were sent to the east side of Detroit to assist Bailiffs from 36th District Court in dealing with a furious tenant being evicted from their home located on Yorkshire Boulevard. Officials say that when police arrived at the tenant’s home, they fled and jumped into an unknown vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigating deadly shooting on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – A driver was shot and killed when someone opened fire on their vehicle on I-94 in Detroit on Sunday. Update: Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side. The shooting happened before 10:25 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 18) in the westbound...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police need help identifying attempted robbery suspect

DETROIT – Police are seeking information and need help identifying a Detroit attempted robbery suspect. According to Detroit police, the attempted robbery occurred on Dec. 14 around 7:55 p.m. on Puritan Avenue and Schaefer Highway, which is on Detroit’s west side. The suspect is an older man with...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man dies in Rochester Hills mobile home fire

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A man was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Tuesday morning in Rochester Hills. Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a mobile home located in the Rochester Estates mobile home park at John R and Avon roads caught fire. When fire crews arrived at the home, it was fully engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills waiving admission fee through end of year

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills is waiving its admission fee until the end of the year because of the rise of antisemitism. Michigan’s only holocaust museum is hoping to attract more people after recent incidents of antisemitism. They want to make sure that nobody loses sight of the lessons learned from the holocaust.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

