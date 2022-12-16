Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fatal shooting victim on Detroit’s west side identified as 14-year-old boy
DETROIT – A person who was shot and killed Monday evening on Detroit’s west side has been identified as a 14-year-old boy. Detroit police say that at around 5:39 p.m., the 14-year-old was fatally shot on Biltmore Street, near the area of 7 Mile and Southfield roads. Officers were responding to a report of shots fired, and then located the boy at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police search for woman who shot boyfriend outside 9th precinct during domestic dispute in Detroit
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 28-year-old woman who shot her boyfriend during a domestic dispute outside the 9th precinct. The incident occurred Monday (Dec. 19) in the 11100 block of Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Detroit Police Chief James White spoke about the situation ahead...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver involved in hit-and-run that injured teen in Dearborn charged with misdemeanor
DEARBORN, Mich. – The driver that hit a teenager and fled the scene on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Dearborn has been charged with a one-year misdemeanor. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 37-year-old woman from River Rouge with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident after she hit a teenager crossing the road and fled last week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man found dead in garage that had been set on fire still hasn’t been identified 51 years later
DETROIT – A man found dead in a garage 51 years ago in Detroit still has not been identified. His body was found on Dec. 20, 1971 in a garage that had been set on fire. He is believed to be between the ages of 20 to 40. He...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman charged with causing crash by tailgating, purposely brake checking MSP trooper
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of purposely tailgating and brake checking a Michigan State Police trooper while she was driving a stolen car, causing a crash and a chase, has now been officially charged. A trooper from the Monroe post in a fully marked patrol vehicle first...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek suspects linked to larcenies on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two suspects linked to several larcenies at a home on the city’s west side. The first incident occurred on Friday (Oct. 28) at 3 p.m. on Dexter Avenue and Sturtevant Street in Detroit when a woman stole some Amazon packages from the homeowner’s porch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in Macomb County prison accused of killing cellmate before stabbing another man 8 times in head, neck
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man who was being held in the Macomb Correctional Facility is facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the death of his cellmate and assault of another man in the prison. Michael Leroy Ketchum, 45, is accused of going to breakfast...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 person fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person was fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Dec. 19) at 5:39 p.m. in the 19100 block of Biltmore Street in Detroit. Detroit police responded to the shooting, and upon arrival, officers indicated that the person had been shot. The victim...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Plans for new skatepark honoring 20-year-old are coming together in Northville Township
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s been just over two years since 20-year-old Dominic Duhn was killed by a hit-and-run driver while skateboarding in Northville Township. His mother, Gabriella Duhn, is excited that his memory will soon forever live in a place where others can skate worry-free. “Dominic was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Alligator family discovered during east side Detroit home eviction, police say
DETROIT – Alligators were found inside a Detroit home on Friday afternoon, according to police officials. Detroit police officers were sent to the east side of Detroit to assist Bailiffs from 36th District Court in dealing with a furious tenant being evicted from their home located on Yorkshire Boulevard. Officials say that when police arrived at the tenant’s home, they fled and jumped into an unknown vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigating deadly shooting on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT – A driver was shot and killed when someone opened fire on their vehicle on I-94 in Detroit on Sunday. Update: Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side. The shooting happened before 10:25 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 18) in the westbound...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police need help identifying attempted robbery suspect
DETROIT – Police are seeking information and need help identifying a Detroit attempted robbery suspect. According to Detroit police, the attempted robbery occurred on Dec. 14 around 7:55 p.m. on Puritan Avenue and Schaefer Highway, which is on Detroit’s west side. The suspect is an older man with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect who stole a liquor store promo Snoop Dogg bobblehead
DETROIT – A three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead, originally a promotion for Corona Beer, was stolen from a Detroit Liquor store and police are searching for the suspect. What started as a promotional display for Corona Beer has gone from a conversation starter to a collectible. Tradewinds Liquor Store on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pregnancy center in Eastpointe, board member’s home targeted by vandals overnight
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Pregnancy Aid, a pregnancy center in Eastpointe, and a Pregnancy Aid board member’s home were vandalized early Saturday morning. Spray-painted messages showed up on the side of the Pregnancy Aid building on 8 Mile Road in Eastpointe overnight on Saturday. Not only was the clinic...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man dies in Rochester Hills mobile home fire
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A man was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Tuesday morning in Rochester Hills. Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a mobile home located in the Rochester Estates mobile home park at John R and Avon roads caught fire. When fire crews arrived at the home, it was fully engulfed in flames.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills waiving admission fee through end of year
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills is waiving its admission fee until the end of the year because of the rise of antisemitism. Michigan’s only holocaust museum is hoping to attract more people after recent incidents of antisemitism. They want to make sure that nobody loses sight of the lessons learned from the holocaust.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
