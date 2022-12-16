ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Predicts Snowstorm, Frigid Temperatures

Say you want a Michigan white Christmas? Be careful what you wish for. The chances for a white Christmas in Michigan are getting higher and higher, but if we do get one, it might really hamper Christmas weekend travel. While the beginning of this week will be quiet throughout much...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

"High Impact" Winter System Could Arrive This Week!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weekend left over a foot of snow in West Michigan, with many people doing their best to dig out. The bad news for those who want to see an end to the white stuff, another potentially high impact winter storm is looking set to target West Michigan later this week.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Thursday, Friday And Saturday Are First Alert Weather Days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days with the possibility of heavy snowfall and strong winds causing drifting snow. Drifting snow may continue to be a problem into Saturday. The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Mid-Michigan Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know

Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy