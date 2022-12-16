Read full article on original website
Forecast: Broken clouds & really cold overnight
Mostly cloudy with a few flurries as a weaker wave of lighter snow pushes through this morning, especially along/north of I-96.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. A developing winter storm is expected to begin dropping snow onto Mid-Michigan by the wee hours of Thursday morning, with relatively minor...
Walloping 52 Inches of Snow Forecast for Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula in Christmas Week Blizzard
Weather forecasters across the upper tier of the country are warning anyone who will be traveling for the Christmas holiday in 2022 to prepare for potentially impassable conditions as a severe winter weather system is set to impact the region. Perhaps the most extreme snowfall forecast will be for the...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Weather Predicts Snowstorm, Frigid Temperatures
Say you want a Michigan white Christmas? Be careful what you wish for. The chances for a white Christmas in Michigan are getting higher and higher, but if we do get one, it might really hamper Christmas weekend travel. While the beginning of this week will be quiet throughout much...
wtvbam.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for major Christmas weekend storm with blizzard conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Two years of curtailed Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19 and now a major winter storm is threatening to disrupt holiday plans this weekend. Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Dangerous winter storm: Blizzard, power outages likely in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A massive winter storm that's taking aim at most of the upper Midwest and, while Michigan isn't taking a direct hit with this storm and arctic chill, it's going to be bitterly cold with blizzard-like conditions in time for Christmas. The bitter blast of arctic air...
Power outages, frozen pipes ahead of Christmas? 50 mph wind gusts, Arctic air in forecast
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - We love the idea of gently falling snow in the lead up to Christmas. A picture-perfect dusting of flakes, but not enough to mess with our holiday travel plans. Folks, what we’ve got coming is not that. Not even close. The National Weather Service is forecasting...
WZZM 13
"High Impact" Winter System Could Arrive This Week!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weekend left over a foot of snow in West Michigan, with many people doing their best to dig out. The bad news for those who want to see an end to the white stuff, another potentially high impact winter storm is looking set to target West Michigan later this week.
WILX-TV
Thursday, Friday And Saturday Are First Alert Weather Days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days with the possibility of heavy snowfall and strong winds causing drifting snow. Drifting snow may continue to be a problem into Saturday. The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Mid-Michigan Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening.
National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for mid-Michigan
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch starting Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening for west Michigan and mid-Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know
Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
Intense winter storm set to strike Metro Detroit just before Christmas — What to expect
The National Weather Service is warning of a “rapidly intensifying winter storm” will bring accumulating snowfall, strong wind gusts, and bitter cold to Southeast Michigan just ahead of the Christmas weekend.
Detroit News
'Strong' winter storm, blizzard conditions possible in Michigan late in week
A major winter storm is forecast to hit Michigan just before the holiday weekend with more than five inches of snow, including blizzard conditions, and winds up to 45 miles per hour, potentially complicating travel plans for millions and raising the possibility of power outages. The National Weather Service forecast...
Quick update on significant pre-Christmas snowstorm, dangerous flash-freeze
UPDATE: Christmas Week Arctic Front storm: Move your travel plans to Tuesday or Wednesday to be safe. All of the weather data continues to show a very large, high-wind storm system gelling over the Great Lakes region just before Christmas. Here’s a quick look at the timing. I also want to give you a look at the size of the storm.
A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
As snow falls on Sunday in Metro Detroit, a snow storm later in the week 'could really mess things up' for Christmas travelers
Sunday marks one week until Christmas, and with snow falling across Metro Detroit Sunday morning, many are wondering whether we’ll see a “White Christmas” in the area this year.
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
WOOD
Powerful storm looking increasingly more likely for Christmas week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The countdown to Christmas is on, and a powerful winter storm is becoming increasingly more likely for West Michigan and the entire Great Lakes later this week. Travel impacts could be quite high as the storm is expected to roll through several states on...
WWMT
Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
