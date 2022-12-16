Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Related
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might already have their future left fielder on the roster
The New York Yankees have been taking an extremely patient approach to filling the vacant left field spot left by Andrew Benintendi in free agency. General manager Brian Cashman acquired Benintendi at the deadline this past summer, but they failed to secure him on a contract extension, electing to sign a new deal with the Chicago White Sox.
Hurley: What, exactly, are Red Sox doing?
BOSTON -- There are, undoubtedly, several ways to build a contending baseball team. Big spending is not always -- or even usually -- the best way to build a championship club, so some patience in the winter can be rewarded the following summer and fall.Yet even with that understanding, it's extremely difficult if not borderline impossible to understand what, exactly, the Boston Red Sox are doing this offseason.Thus far, the team has spent its time showing some faint public interest in players, only for those players to almost immediately sign elsewhere. The Red Sox were building some "momentum" toward re-signing Xander...
Yardbarker
Yankees taking a huge risk at shortstop in 2023
Despite a ridiculous number of superstar shortstops on the free agent market year in and year out, the New York Yankees remained committed to their long-term plan of utilizing prospects at the position. After a few years of stopgap solutions, including Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, and now Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the...
Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent
After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does... The post Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Did Yankees take shot at reporter’s Arson Judge reference?
Jon Heyman will never live down his “Arson Judge” tweet as many online still laugh about it, including the New York Yankees. Heyman reported that said Aaron Judge replacement sign with the Giants. MLB insider Jon Heyman made a huge mistake when trying to break (incorrect) news on...
Look out for San Diego Padres in next winter’s Shohei Ohtani free agent chase
Spoiler alert: the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to make a run at Shohei Ohtani next offseason. You may be asking why to worry about the 2024 offseason when the 2023 season has not started yet. But we are talking about capturing the last unicorn in all professional sports. And whatever the price tag is, the San Diego Padres will be in consideration as Ohtani’s potential next employer.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
585K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1