Winter-like temperatures with a few chances of rain in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend, we are tracking a weak gulf system that will increase cloud coverage overnight and bring a few light showers through the day on Saturday. This system will clear late Saturday bringing back the sunny and chilly conditions for the second half of the weekend.

Start of the week before Christmas will be somewhat unsettled, chilly, and a little active as we track several systems that will move through.

Another gulf low will track along the southeast bringing more clouds and showers to the region for Tuesday. This system kicks out as a dry front will help kick this system out, but another stronger system will be right on the heels of it.

An Arctic front will arrive in the southeast Thursday with another chance of a few showers. A little uncertainty with how much moisture will be available to tap; however, temperatures will be frigid behind this system heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

