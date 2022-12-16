Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
Related
WPBF News 25
Coldest holiday temperatures expected since 1995 with wind chill below freezing
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be the chilliest South Florida has seen so far this season, and are expected to reach the lowest holiday temperatures since 1995. WPBF has called a First Warning Weather Day for Saturday because temperatures are expected to get dangerously cold with wind chill in the 20s, according to First Warning Weather meteorologists.
WPBF News 25
Full List: Cold weather shelters open in South Florida
Video above: Martin County prepares to help vulnerable population as temperatures drop. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be the coldest temperatures South Florida has seen so far this season. WPBF has called a First Warning Weather Day for Saturday because temperatures are expected to get dangerously cold with wind...
WPBF News 25
Mini horse named 'Butterfly' brings joy to nursing home residents in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Butterfly the 2-year-old miniature horse and emotional support animal is visiting those who need some extra cheer this season. Nothing says “Happy Holidays” quite like a miniature horse wearing antlers. Her owner, Angela Sprague, says they decided to get her during the...
WPBF News 25
Martin County prepares to help vulnerable population as temperatures drop
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County is preparing to help its most vulnerable population stay warm and safe during thenear-freezing temperatures forecast for this weekend. Temperatures in Martin County are expected to drop to or below 40 degrees for at least four hours on Friday and Saturday overnight. Holiday...
WPBF News 25
Multi-unit fire displaces 12 people, including 6 kids, in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. Twelve people, including six kids, have been displaced from their West Palm Beach homes because of a fire Thursday morning. It happened on 11th Street in the Progressive North West neighborhood, according to American Red...
WPBF News 25
Round of rain tonight and a cold Christmas
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight in South Florida, moving from southwest to northeast. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat, but a few thunderstorms could be in the mix. Temperatures will be in the 60s overnight, and winds will be light out of the northeast and then...
WPBF News 25
Minimal cancellations on one of the busiest holiday travel days
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bad weather and flight cancellations across the country are impacting one of the busiest holiday travel days – the day before Christmas Eve. “Hopefully, I’ll be back home in time to have Christmas with my family,” one traveler said. At Palm...
WPBF News 25
Little Smiles surprises South Florida boy who has history of illness with gifts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Zacharie Tong, 12, has spent much of his life in the hospital. He was diagnosed with Asperger's ASD and ADHD at the age of 3. Doctors eventually fully diagnosed him with ulcerative colitis. “Yeah, I can’t run. I could walk, but it would hurt,"...
WPBF News 25
How to keep your families safe during colder temperatures
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has some helpful do's and don'ts as families may stay indoors to keep warm from thecooler temperatures this weekend. Experts said to be mindful of Christmas trees and decorations inside homes. "Keep it watered, make sure that it’s...
WPBF News 25
'We want everyone to arrive alive': Law enforcement cracking down on impaired drivers this holiday season
LANTANA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol will have extra troopers out on the roadways throughout the holidays to crack down on impaired and speeding drivers. Florida Highway Patrol, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are teaming up for this effort. "This...
WPBF News 25
How honey bees impact the food we eat, heal us and predict the future
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In Western Palm Beach County, under the warm South Florida winter sun, these winged workers are very busy. "Honeybees are important to humans because of the way that we are farming now, industrialized farming and mass producing crops. We need honeybees to pollinate. The food that we grow," said Al Salopek, commercial beekeeper and co-owner of Palm Beach Creamed Honey.
WPBF News 25
Suspect in West Palm Beach murder-suicide identified
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Previous information about the incident. The suspect in a West Palm Beach murder-suicide was identified Thursday. Deputies said Mark Lee, 58, shot a woman and another man before he killed himself. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block...
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast Food Bank delivering to seniors in need for holidays
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank is dropping off thousands of boxes of food to seniors in need as part of the organization's CARE-a-Van program. Nonprofit leaders said with the rising cost of living, this effort is more important than ever. The Treasure Coast Food Bank...
WPBF News 25
2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
WPBF News 25
New Brightline station opens in Boca Raton
A new Brightline station officially opened Wednesday in Boca Raton. "We’ve seen the station under construction for like a year so we wanted to be the first to get on the train," one of the first passengers said. Construction for the station began in January 2022. Brightline: Testing on...
WPBF News 25
Santa teams up with Port St. Lucie police to deliver gifts to kids with medical conditions
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Santa and his elves for the day arrived at Patches Medical Daycare in a caravan sleigh. "I love working with the men and women in blue," Santa said of the Port St. Lucie Police and motorcade unloading that sleigh with gifts for deserving Patches patients.
WPBF News 25
Deputies looking for missing, possibly endangered man from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office needs the public's help finding Jean Patrick Dorisca. He was last seen in the Lake Worth area on Thursday, Dec. 22. PBSO considers Mr. Dorisca to...
WPBF News 25
'You’re not alone': Hanley Foundation reminds community of resources available during holiday season
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheHanley Foundation in West Palm Beach wants to remind the community there are resources for those who are experiencing mental and emotional hardships, especially during this time of the year. Experts said they receive an increase in calls for help during the holiday season,...
WPBF News 25
'It's a great exciting time': Okeechobee County dairy farmer excited to turn manure into energy
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's official: The digesters at theLarson Diary Farms in Okeechobee County are turning farm waste into energy. Cows on the farms are doing their part to help the environment. "This project will approximately produce somewhere of enough electricity for like 5,000 homes. I think that's...
Comments / 0