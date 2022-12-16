ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPBF News 25

Full List: Cold weather shelters open in South Florida

Video above: Martin County prepares to help vulnerable population as temperatures drop. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be the coldest temperatures South Florida has seen so far this season. WPBF has called a First Warning Weather Day for Saturday because temperatures are expected to get dangerously cold with wind...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Round of rain tonight and a cold Christmas

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight in South Florida, moving from southwest to northeast. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat, but a few thunderstorms could be in the mix. Temperatures will be in the 60s overnight, and winds will be light out of the northeast and then...
WPBF News 25

How to keep your families safe during colder temperatures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has some helpful do's and don'ts as families may stay indoors to keep warm from thecooler temperatures this weekend. Experts said to be mindful of Christmas trees and decorations inside homes. "Keep it watered, make sure that it’s...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

How honey bees impact the food we eat, heal us and predict the future

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In Western Palm Beach County, under the warm South Florida winter sun, these winged workers are very busy. "Honeybees are important to humans because of the way that we are farming now, industrialized farming and mass producing crops. We need honeybees to pollinate. The food that we grow," said Al Salopek, commercial beekeeper and co-owner of Palm Beach Creamed Honey.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Suspect in West Palm Beach murder-suicide identified

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Previous information about the incident. The suspect in a West Palm Beach murder-suicide was identified Thursday. Deputies said Mark Lee, 58, shot a woman and another man before he killed himself. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

New Brightline station opens in Boca Raton

A new Brightline station officially opened Wednesday in Boca Raton. "We’ve seen the station under construction for like a year so we wanted to be the first to get on the train," one of the first passengers said. Construction for the station began in January 2022. Brightline: Testing on...
BOCA RATON, FL

